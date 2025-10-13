Interview with Amanda Edwards

This week we will focus on the election we’ve been waiting for the longest, the special election in CD18 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Sylvester Turner. There’s a big field for this race but there’s really only a few names that stand out, and I’ll have interviews with them this week. First up is the candidate who ran for this seat in 2024, Amanda Edwards. I spoke to her then for that race and you can listen to that here. I’m taking a slightly different approach to these interviews, focusing primarily on fighting back against the depredations of the Trump regime and how we rebuild and restore the country we’re trying not to lose in the meantime. You’ll hear about that in all of these conversations. Edwards was the first person I interviewed for this round, and as was the case for the 2024 primary she is a Houston native and attorney who served as an At Large City Council member from 2015 to 2019, which included a stint on the H-GAC Transportation Policy Council, and also worked in the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s office. Here’s our conversation:

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where you’ll never walk alone. Next week is the start of early voting so barring anything really unexpected this will be the end of my interviews for this cycle. Primary season will be upon us soon, so I’ll be back in the saddle for that. More from CD18 tomorrow.

