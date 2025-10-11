Another Kerrville flooding lawsuit filed

I wish them luck.

The family of a man killed in the July 4 floods in Central Texas has sued the RV park where he and his wife were staying, alleging the campground’s owners knowingly placed its guests in an area that carried a high risk of flooding.

The lawsuit filed this week by the children of Jeff Ramsey, 61, of Lewisville, Texas, alleges their father’s death was caused by the negligence of the owners and operators of the HTR TX Hill Country RV park and campground, where at least 37 people died. Ramsey, whose body has not been found, is presumed to have died along with his wife, Tanya, after the Guadalupe River surged to record levels, sweeping away RVs, trailers and vehicles at the park in Ingram.

The legal action, which is among the first taken by relatives of the Texas flood victims, alleges that HTR TX Hill Country’s owners and managers did not instruct Ramsey and other guests to evacuate despite an imminent flood threat. The company also did not establish proper plans to respond to emergency floods, the lawsuit states.

Jeff Ramsey and Tanya Ramsey, 46, were awoken by heavy rain in the early morning of July 4 and were unable to leave their camper due to the rapidly rising water, the lawsuit states. Ramsey made a final call to his children to tell them he loved them before floodwaters surrounded their camper and swept it away, the lawsuit adds.

It also alleges that the Davis Cos., a Boston-based real estate firm that owns HTR, and a managing partner of HTR Resorts, Minh Tran, housed guests in a “known floodplain with a history of dangerous flooding.”

“This tragedy was both foreseeable and preventable,” attorneys at Webster Vicknair MacLeod, which is representing the Ramsey family, wrote in a news release. “By disregarding repeated emergency alerts and keeping guests in harm’s way, these companies … placed profit over people.”

A Washington Post investigation found that HTR TX Hill Country was the site of the largest known cluster of deaths from the July 4 floods. It also found that Tran had dismissed concerns about flooding at a 2021 city council meeting, when HTR Investors — the company that had just purchased the park — was planning upgrades to its campgrounds that would have left RV sites in the Guadalupe’s high-risk floodway, known as “Flash Flood Alley.”

The company said the tiny homes it was adding to the site were portable, despite being built with roofed porches and stairs.

The Post also found that a dozen campgrounds in surrounding Kerr County had RV lots within the river’s floodplain. Seven of those, including HTR, sat at least partly within an even more dangerous floodway.

In August, the parents of another victim living at HTR filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the park and its general manager. Several more families of people killed at the park and one survivor joined that suit last month. HTR said again in statements to local news outlets that it rejected the “fundamental premise” of that lawsuit.