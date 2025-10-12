Weekend link dump for October 12

“One national survey of more than 1,800 higher education staff members conducted by consulting firm Tyton Partners earlier this year found that about 40% of administrators and 30% of instructions use generative AI daily or weekly — that’s up from just 2% and 4%, respectively, in the spring of 2023.”

“The fact that Tilly Norwood and the company behind ChatGPT are simultaneously engendering such controversy is not a coincidence: This is an existential moment for human-created entertainment as we know it. If actors, talent bookers, and studio executives cannot hold the line now, at this very moment, the battle to preserve the humanity inherent to art will be irredeemably set back.”

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly spreading across the economy and society. But radiology shows us that it will not necessarily dominate every field in its first years of diffusion — at least until these common hurdles are overcome. Exploiting all of its benefits will involve adapting it to society, and society’s rules to it. ”

“Autism doesn’t excuse asshole behavior. But – here’s the thing – society is far kinder to assholes than it is to autists.” That’s an older link, though one I just recently came across. Here’s a more recent one on a similar topic that you should read, too.

Let there be ties in the NFL. Make overtime 15 minutes again if you want, but quit worrying about weird outliers.

“But now we have an actual, crystal-clear example of government officials using direct threats to pressure a tech company into removing disfavored speech—and suddenly, the free speech warriors have gone mysteriously quiet.”

Bari Weiss is proof that “merit” no longer has any meaning.

“Over the weekend, Portland’s 50-year-old Saturday Market unfolded as usual on the banks of the Willamette River; 9,000 people ran the Portland Marathon; the Portland Thorns soccer team beat the Bay Football Club 2-1 in front of a nearly 17,000 fans, and Powell’s City of Books, perhaps the world’s greatest bookstore, was jammed full of readers scanning bestsellers while sipping lattes and kombucha. True, it did not open until 2 p.m. on Friday, but on investigation, it was determined that Treebeerd’s Taproom never opens until 2 p.m.”

“Any lawyer—really, any careful reader—who makes it through even the first paragraph of the document can see that this is incorrect. The “compact” is quite explicit: Universities that do not sign on to this thing thereby “elect[] to forego federal benefits.” What benefits? Well, that same first paragraph lists quite a few specific “benefits”: “(i) access to student loans, grant programs, and federal contracts; (ii) funding for research directly or indirectly; (iii) approval of student and other visas in connection with university matriculation and instruction; and (iv) preferential treatment under the tax code,” which means 501(c)(3) status. This compact is a “reward” in exactly the same sense that it is “rewarding” to purchase protection from the Mafia. The compact is an open, explicit threat.”

Cry harder.

“A federal workers union is suing the Trump administration for inserting language into Department of Education employees’ out-of-office email messages blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.”

RIP, Ike Turner, Jr, Grammy-winning producer and the son of Ike and Tina Turner.

Jane Goodall left us all a little gift.

“I’m sorry that we dug up old tweets and yelled at celebrities for the stupid jokes they made ten years ago. But I’m not sorry about Louis CK. It wasn’t an overreaction of the times. What he did was wrong. In 2018 and in 2025.”

“Trucks from the First Nation could soon be transporting food, furniture and even critical minerals south of the [Canadian] border along ancestral pathways once used to move buffalo hides and pemmican across the plains—without paying taxes or tariffs.”

“The only world in which [Letitia] James’s activities would merit this level of attention is the political one. And that is precisely the point.”

“Psychiatrists have joined other public health groups in calling for the removal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary.”

“The tariffs have impacted interlibrary loans in various ways for different libraries.”

Happy 99th birthday, Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth.

“Arch is all over our televisions. He is the most well-known active college football player. Your casual fan uncle has no idea who Trinidad Chambliss, Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore is, but he knows Arch. That he is playing so poorly — or at least that he is not dominating, and his team is losing — makes him a Classic Flop: a guy who can’t live up to the hype. And we love mocking guys who can’t live up to the hype.”

RIP, Ronnie Rondell, stuntman and actor whose movie credits include Lethal Weapon, Thelma and Louise, and Star Trek: First Contact. He was also the man who was on fire in the photo on the Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here album cover; scroll down in the story to see for yourself if you’re not familiar. This story is from August but I only just heard about it, so.

Put this guy very high on the list of people who need to be very thoroughly investigated when the power shifts back.

RIP, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, Loyola Chicago men’s basketball team chaplain, iconic sports figure, national treasure.

RIP, John Lodge, singer, songwriter, and bass guitarist for The Moody Blues.

RIP, Diane Keanton, Oscar-winning actor, director, producer, known for too many good roles and movies to list.

Related Posts: