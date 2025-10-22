There’s a new AI-enhanced weapons detection system on the block.

Eagle Eye Networks has launched its newest feature, Eagle Eye Gun Detection, an AI-enabled technology designed to detect visible firearms in real-time and alert first responders within seconds. The system integrates with existing security camera infrastructure and is now being adopted by organizations across Texas. St. Thomas University in Houston is among the first in the nation to implement the new system. Other early adopters include Valor School and St. Julian Episcopal Church in Austin, as well as the Capital Factory. “Gun detection that is AI-powered, triple-verified, camera agnostic, and able to work in tandem with other security systems is a game-changer. It’s a layered approach to security, and I think it is what every university should be doing,” shared H.E. Jenkins, Chief of Police at St. Thomas University, Houston. Presented at a press conference in Austin, the system uses a triple-layer verification approach combining edge AI, advanced cloud AI, and human review to minimize false positives. Eagle Eye Gun Detection is part of the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, a platform that supports integration with other security technologies and allows live video sharing with 911 centers. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gun violence remains a pressing issue nationwide and locally. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and teens, with 503 mass shootings reported nationally in 2024. Houston has experienced seven mass shooting incidents in 2025 so far, including three at nightlife venues, reported by EveryShot.

I don’t know what AI was used to write the press release that this and every other story about Eagle Eye Gun Detection I found in Google News was based on, but someone should inform it that the name of the school in question is the University of St. Thomas, not “St. Thomas University”. I get a twitch in my eye every time I see that.

Anyway. Eagle Eye joins multiple other technologies, which use different methods and which have had varying results. I presume over time these systems will get better, though to what extent they will be a threat to our privacy and civil rights remains to be seen. Which raises a question: If they do get sufficiently good at detecting guns and other weapons on people in public spaces, at what point do Ken Paxton and the Legislature come after them? AI is The Future and all that, as long as it’s not cramping your style, am I right? I’ll know these things have crossed a threshold when I see the gun humpers have a freakout about them. KVUE, which notes some Austin schools and churches also adopting Eagle Eye, has more.

Related Posts: