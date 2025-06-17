Beware of Flock

It started with this.

Flock, the automatic license plate reader (ALPR) company whose cameras are installed in more than 5,000 communities in the U.S., is building a product that will use people lookup tools, data brokers, and data breaches to “jump from LPR [license plate reader] to person,” allowing police to much more easily identify and track the movements of specific people around the country without a warrant or court order, according to internal Flock presentation slides, Slack chats, and meeting audio obtained by 404 Media. The news turns Flock, already a controversial technology , into a much more invasive tool, potentially able to link a vehicle passing by a camera to its owner and then more people connected to them, through marriage or other association. The new product development has also led to Flock employees questioning the ethics of using hacked data as part of their surveillance product, according to the Slack chats. Flock told 404 Media the tool is already being used by some law enforcement agencies in an early access program.

The rest of that story is behind a paywall, but other media outlets have picked up on it and gone from there, starting with The Barbed Wire.

ICE does not have a contract with Flock, which 404 Media noted as an indication that the federal department is using local agencies as side-door access to the tool. The data reveals that several law enforcement agencies in Texas have conducted searches of the Flock camera network for immigration-related purposes — underscoring the pervasive spread of mass surveillance technology and how local law enforcement agencies are quietly using it to support deportation efforts. Another recent story from 404 Media punctuates the point and demonstrates that it’s not just a matter of immigration. The outlet reported that a sheriff in Johnson County ran a Flock search for a woman who they said self-administered an abortion, citing concerns from her family about her safety. Last summer, Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a judge to strike down a rule that protects the privacy of pregnant people who travel across state lines to get abortions. Several Texas counties also have tried to ban travel out of state for abortion, which is illegal in Texas. If such bans become law, there’s little to stop law enforcement agencies from using license plate readers to track and charge abortion seekers. […] The Danville Flock Network Audit contains immigration related searches from Texas law enforcement agencies as far back as June 2024, including a total of 307 immigration related searches. Each search has a “reason” field, and all of the 307 searches related to immigration feature keywords in the reason field such as “immigration,” “ICE,” or “DHS.” That data shows that at least five Texas law enforcement agencies have conducted at least 180 immigration related searches using Flock since January. The Texas law enforcement agencies that conducted immigration related searches in the Flock database and the number of searches they ran in 2025 are as follows: Dallas Police Department, 17; Houston Police Department, 109, Midland Police Department, 2; Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 2; and the Texas Department of Public Safety, 50. Prior to January 2025, the majority of those searches were related to Homeland Security Investigations, the primary investigative unit of the Department of Homeland Security. HSI has a broad criminal investigative mandate beyond immigration enforcement, meaning that such searches were likely not using Flock specifically for immigration enforcement. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office only ran one Flock search in 2024 related to an HSI investigation. Out of the total of 91 searches from Texas law enforcement agencies in 2024, nearly 70% were for HSI related reasons. Under the second Trump administration, that’s apparently changed. Since January, the majority of Texas law enforcement Flock database searches are for immigration related reasons. Out of 216 total lookups Texas law enforcement agencies made in 2025, more than 83% of them were listed for immigration related reasons such as “immigration,” “immigration enforcement,” “immigration status,” and “ICE+ERO” (ERO stands for Enforcement and Removal Operations, the arm of DHS responsible for immigration enforcement). With the exception of three Customs and Border Protection related searches, the remaining 17% of searches were related to HSI. The data does not show exactly what information the searches turned up, or whether they resulted in or informed any actions by ICE. Some law enforcement agencies told 404 Media they are not engaging in immigration enforcement, despite the reason for the Flock lookup saying “immigration.” But that sort of denial is not an option for some of the agencies in Texas, whose reasons for the searches seem clear enough. The Dallas Police Department made 17 Flock searches in 2025 with the reason “ICE+ERO” and one in 2024 with the reason “ICE+Suspect.” All of the Flock search requests the Texas Department of Public Safety made in 2025 were for “ICE Operation,” “ICE Support,” “Immigration Status,” “illegal immigration,” or simply “ICE.” Out of the 109 Flock search requests the Houston Police Department made in 2025, three list “immigration enforcement” as the reason, while the remainder simply list “immigration.” The Midland Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office both made two searches with the reason “immigration.” Dallas recently expanded the number of Flock cameras in city limits. When reached for comment regarding 404 Media’s reporting and the data showing that the department searched the Flock database for “ICE+ERO,” a spokesperson told The Barbed Wire “It is not our practice to comment on other outlets’ reporting.” They did not respond to follow up questions. After The Barbed Wire sent a follow up email asking if the Dallas Police Department would confirm or deny their use of Flock in cooperation with ICE immigration enforcement, the spokesperson wrote: “Per General Order 315.04, the Dallas Police Department does not enforce immigration laws.” No further explanation regarding the “ICE+ERO” searches in Flock was provided. A Houston Police public information officer confirmed that the department has a contract with Flock, but would not comment on the data showing the agency conducted lookups in the Flock database for “immigration” and “immigration enforcement” reasons, and directed The Barbed Wire to file a public information request.

The Austin Chronicle reviewed the record in that city.

At multiple points during the pilot period of the Austin Police Department’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) program, one out of five searches conducted by officers of the vast license plate database were done without any clearly documented reason or justification, according to new data shared by Austin Police Department officials. In an email sent by Assistant Chief Sheldon “Scott” Askew to multiple City Council aides late Monday evening that was obtained by the Chronicle, Askew reveals that in the second quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, more than 20% of searches did not have a case number attached nor a clear reason for the search listed in the resolution passed by Council three years ago when they re-authorized the ALPR program. In Q3 and Q4 of 2024, 11% and 16% of searches similarly lacked any clear justification. The revelations come as Council considers a renewal of the program, which uses hundreds of cameras installed in fixed positions throughout the city and mounted on police vehicles to automatically snap photos of vehicle license plates. The license plate images are all stored in a database operated by Flock, one of the vendors the city has contracted with for the program, along with date, time, and location associated with each photo for a period of seven days to assist officers with specific types of criminal investigations. APD did not respond to our request for comment before publication of this story, but at prior Council meetings, APD officials say that the program is a vital investigative tool, because it allows officers to quickly locate vehicles that were stolen or that may have been used in perpetration of a serious crime. At the same time, the tool is concerning to opponents, because all of the information in the database can be accessed by local law enforcement, with APD’s permission, but in some cases, state and federal law enforcement officials can require APD to turn over entries from the database. The ALPR program has been fiercely opposed by criminal justice and technology groups who see the technology as a mass surveillance tool that could be exploited by federal law enforcement officials to help with immigration enforcement or other investigations that conflict with Austin values. Last week, 404 Media published a story showing how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has accessed ALPR databases in local jurisdictions across the nation to assist with deportations. Council prohibited APD from using the technology in 2020 but renewed its use through a pilot in 2023 after adding guardrails intended to protect the privacy of Austin residents and limit the use of ALPRs outside of the investigation of crimes like vehicle theft, human trafficking, and other more serious crimes. The APD General Order written to outline proper use of the ALPR program states that any department personnel authorized to use the tool should receive annual training on the “appropriate use and collection of ALPR data” which should “emphasize the requirement to document the reason for the inquiry.”

The Chron has a long story that covers a lot of ground, including how many search requests provide meaningless reasons, including nonsense words, to obscure the object of the search, the relationship between HPD and ICE, and the rules that were written at the time of Flock’s adoption to provide guardrails that now look to be inadequate. You should read the whole thing, I’m just going to highlight the data the Chron found on HPD’s usage.

In Houston, police have access to as many as 88,000 different cameras run by local, state and federal law enforcement nationwide. In the city alone, officials said last year that 3,800 cameras were up and running. Most of them are installed on private property, in the hopes of aiding police when crimes occur. Commercial property owners of some of Houston’s largest malls – including the Galleria and Memorial City Mall – have installed them at entrances and exits to parking lots and garages. Homeowners associations have added them to subdivision entrances. Local community groups have also become clients of Flock, as have city departments other than the police. Houston Public Works has at least 72 cameras, while eight of the 11 district City Council members used their discretionary budgets for Flock systems as of 2022. All Houston Housing Authority properties were outfitted with Flock cameras at vehicle entrances and exits in 2023, which at the time was cheered by city and federal officials as improving safety. The intent, when officials expanded their use and signed agreements with Flock for more of the cameras in 2022, was a network to expand the reach of police investigations. Flock claimed on its website that year that it had captured data on over 1 billion vehicles nationwide. Law enforcement experts across Harris County praised the promise of the Flock Safety cameras, saying they make a difference in solving crimes. The cameras have helped investigators solve some high-profile shootings across the Houston area, including the shooting of rapper BTB Savage. The Flock system can also allow police to put in a description of the vehicle, and the cameras can decipher in great detail the color, make and model, as well as window decals and bumper stickers. So if police, say, are looking for a white Ford pickup or silver Nissan Altima with a bumper sticker, the cameras can assist. In some areas plagued by persistent crime, they are making an important difference, officials said. “I am a proponent of using technology to reduce crime wherever we can,” said Council Member Edward Pollard, who has deployed dozens of the cameras in southwest Houston neighborhoods. “Law enforcement should be given every available tool to aid them in every reasonable and relevant criminal investigation.” Pollard said vehicle thefts in particular have been investigated and solved faster because of the cameras. Giving police a tool that lets them locate the vehicle in minutes, or see its path away from a crime scene, is crucial. Thefts, burglaries and larceny were the most frequently cited crimes listed in the logs reviewed by the Chronicle. A reference to one or multiple of those crimes appeared in nearly 70,000 searches over the past year. References to robberies were also frequent, appearing nearly 21,000 times in the data. Nearly 300,000 more logs, however, provided no justification or only vague explanations as to the reason for each search. HPD’s explanations for searches have grown more vague and infrequent as the agency’s use of the system has grown. HPD’s Flock camera searches have doubled from just over 6,600 on an average week last June to nearly 15,000 on the average week this May, a Chronicle analysis found. In the same timeframe, the share of searches listing a specific law enforcement purpose shrunk from about 44% to less than a third.

One outcome of this reporting has been that some cities are discontinuing, or at least reconsidering, their use of Flock.

Last week, The Barbed Wire delved into data first reported by 404 Media and found that at least five law enforcement agencies across Texas have conducted at least 180 immigration related searches using Flock, which provides license plate reader technology to thousands of communities across the nation. That same week, Austin city manager T.C. Broadnax withdrew a vote to renew the city’s contract with Flock after community members and leaders urged the city to end the program during a city council work session that included Austin Police Department leaders. “Austin should not be participating in Trump’s mass surveillance programs,” Councilman Mike Seigel told KUT Austin. “We have evidence that ICE is actively collaborating with Flock, and ICE essentially has side door access to Flock’s cameras and data sets and that data is being used to enforce ICE actions.” A city audit of the program found that 75 million scans resulted in 165 arrests, 133 prosecutions and one missing person found. The audit did not find that information was being shared for immigration purposes, but recent data sent to council members showed that 10%-20% of license plate searches in the database did not include a clear reason or case number, in violation of rules laid out in a city ordinance. “We are concerned about privacy and civil liberties and the increasing surveillance infrastructure that records our every movement and shares our social patterns with public and private actors,” Siegel told The Barbed Wire. “Whether you’re a union member on a picket line, a human rights advocate at a campus protest, an immigrant parent getting your kids from school, or a person seeking healthcare in another state, all of us have an interest in building real checks and balances for the tech surveillance complex.” […] In San Marcos, the city council voted down a proposed expansion of Flock cameras in the city following a flurry of critical testimony from residents, civil rights advocates and city leaders. Council Member Amanda Rodriguez, who voted against the proposal, expressed concerns regarding lacking transparency and safeguards, and noted that there have been no audits of how the San Marcos Police Department is using Flock data despite a 2022 policy mandating audits. “We don’t even know how this technology is being used,” Rodriguez told CBS Austin. “And we’re being asked as a council to make an ill-informed decision to expand it.” Rodriguez also said that the San Marcos Police Department currently shares Flock data with over 600 law enforcement agencies, including the Houston Police Department, which The Barbed Wire found has provided data to ICE. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge said that the department has never received a request from ICE, and that only police can access the data, but that didn’t assuage broader concerns from both citizens and council members regarding the vast data sharing that Flock facilitates between law enforcement agencies. There are 19 Flock cameras still operating in San Marcos. “It’s not SMPD,” said San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, who voted against the expansion. “It’s about how our data is used by others.” Community leaders in Dallas have also expressed concerns regarding the Dallas Police Department and sharing Flock data with ICE. “If ICE wants to use Flock, then they can secure their own contract,” Brandon Friedman, a member of the Dallas Police Oversight Board, told The Barbed Wire. “The Dallas Police Department has enough on its plate and doesn’t need to be doing ICE’s job. As for the department’s use of Flock in general, I’m not convinced there are enough safeguards currently in place.” Friedman continued: “Dallas residents want the police to solve serious crimes and Flock can facilitate that. But at what cost? You’re going to be living in a lightly regulated, or unregulated, surveillance state for the benefit of maybe solving a few crimes a year. I’m not convinced the citizens of Dallas want that.”

It’s clear that Flock has use in helping police solve crimes. That’s definitely something we want HPD to do a better job of. It’s also clear that without very strict and enforceable limits, this technology and the power it grants will be abused. Cities should be pushed to review and revise their agreements with Flock, but let’s not kid ourselves. The Legislature will be standing by to overrule local actions if that’s a thing Republicans want, and the prospect of being able to more effectively harass anyone seeking an abortion will be a powerful lure. We can’t just fight this at the local level.

