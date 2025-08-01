HFT sues unsuccessfully HISD over new teacher pay raises

Of interest.

A local teachers union is suing Houston ISD’s Superintendent Mike Miles and the Board of Managers after the district decided to distribute new teacher pay raises from the state by performance, not years of experience.

The $3.7-billion Teacher Retention Allotment, signed into law in June under House Bill 2, provides $2,500 raises for each teacher with at least three but less than five years of teaching experience and $5,000 for teachers with five or more years. The union argued that the district is not distributing the Teacher Retention Allotment money as required by law and noted that there is no mention of the allotment in HISD’s compensation plan for 2025-26.

HISD officials said the money will be used to distribute amounts ranging from $250 to $2,500 to teachers based on performance, not years of experience.

The union seeks a temporary restraining order to preserve what the lawsuit calls status quo and to prevent HISD from using any of these funds from the state for 2025-26 for any purpose other than payment of the Teacher Retention Allotment. Teachers start work Friday, according to the lawsuit.

The teachers’ union — the Houston Federation of Teachers with approximately 6,000 members employed by the district — pointed to the legislation’s use of the word “shall” as it pertains to raising teacher salaries. The organization argued that there are no exemptions that apply to HISD that would allow HISD “to avoid using the funds for their intended purpose.”

The union has approximately 1,800 teacher members who qualify for the money, according to the lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court. The filing indicates the union sought answers from district administration and requested an emergency meeting, but the administration did not respond.

“The law is the law. No one, not even the governor’s right-hand man in Houston ISD, is exempt from it. Mike Miles mismanaged Texas taxpayer dollars at his charter school network, and now he’s messing with teachers’ hard-earned salaries in Houston ISD,” the union’s president Jackie Anderson said in a statement Wednesday. “Mike Miles has disrespected this district’s teachers from his very first day on the job, but both the law and our Legislature’s intent are crystal clear. If Mike Miles won’t come to the table to pay Houston ISD teachers what they are owed by law, then we’ll see him in court.”

The union argued that the only exception to House Bill 2’s requirements for the Teacher Retention Allotment applies to districts with an approved system, called the Enhanced Teacher Incentive Allotment, that designates educators for performance-tied rewards. Citing separate webpages by the Texas Education Agency and HISD, the lawsuit indicated HISD applied but was not yet approved for a Teacher Incentive Allotment designation, which is a stepping stone to that new Enhanced designation.