New teacher evaluation system approved by HISD

Houston ISD’s state-appointed board unanimously approved a new teacher evaluation system Thursday that will go into effect for the next school year.

The model, which will be used to evaluate the district’s roughly 11,000 teachers, looks similar to the current system that emphasizes classroom observations and student test score growth. However, the district plans to use the evaluation scores to partially determine the salaries of many employees starting in 2026-27, a change that has angered the district’s largest teachers union.

HISD board members, who have been supportive of Superintendent Mike Miles’ academic and labor proposals since they started running the district in mid-2023, voted 8-0 to adopt the updated evaluation model. Critics of the system have said the regular classroom observations amount to micromanagement and feed into a misguided pay-for-performance system.

“I’ll say no evaluation system is perfect, and I think any of us in the community who work in an organization, lead an organization, understand that,” board member Michelle Cruz Arnold said. “But from what I’ve seen so far, the attempt to try to recognize the concerns and address how we’re going to incorporate feedback and continue to improve is really important to me.”

Under the system, 45 percent of a teacher’s evaluation score will be based on 10 to 20 brief classroom observations by campus administrators. Another 35 percent will depend on how much their students’ performance improves on various tests, including exams given throughout the school year and the state’s primary standardized exams, known as STAAR.

Another 15 percent is tied to lesson planning and professionalism measures, with the final 5 percent is linked to campuswide success.

HISD spent several months gathering recommendations from over 3,000 teachers and leaders, district administrators said.

The final version does not include a controversial student survey component, which would have partially tied teacher evaluations to feedback from their students. District leaders said they removed student surveys after most campus-level committees opposed it.

Houston Education Association President Michelle Williams spoke in front of the board Thursday, arguing the district will continue “hemorrhaging” experienced teachers and won’t be able to attract high-performing educators at some higher-scoring schools with the system.

“I’ve worked under many evaluation systems but TES is by far the worst I’ve seen,” Williams said. “It’s inequitable. It penalizes teachers with high-achieving students, emerging bilingual students and frankly, parents of children.”