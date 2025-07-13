Still more microtransit

Now in the Near Northside.

METRO’s free, on-demand electric shuttle service has expanded to Houston’s Near Northside neighborhood, with service there launching Monday.

The “Community Connector” initiative launched as a pilot program in the Third Ward in 2023. It has since expanded to the Second Ward and the Heights along with the downtown area.

The micro-transit service allows residents to request short-distance rides in low-speed electric vehicles by using an app on their phones to get to places such as grocery stores, doctor’s appointments and other public transit options.

Chelsey Trahan, a spokesperson for METRO, said it has 18 vehicles across all service zones with the goal in mind to improve quality of life and provide greater access to resources.

“We’re trying to connect our community,” Trahan said. “We understand that the city is growing rapidly. We have to find innovative ways to grow, and this has been a way to help people to not only get to our services but to travel throughout the community.”

Since the service launched, the Community Connector program has had more than 36,000 riders, according to METRO. The electric shuttles operate from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Users can request rides through the Ride Circuit app.

METRO, the Houston region’s public transit provider, said it’s investing $10 million in micro-transit options for the 2025 fiscal year. The Community Connector program is a partnership with nonprofit Evolve Houston to provide a way for people to get around their communities and connect with other transit services.