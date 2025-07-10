Texas blog roundup for the week of July 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. — That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.

Off the Kuff rounds up the latest word on who is or at least might be running for what.

Related to the Fourth of July, SocraticGadfly first said the US of A is still a republic not a democracy (if that) and then riffed on Reality Winner.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said weather disasters are political no matter if we like it or not. We must join the fight right off as the right convinces people that Democrats have weather machines causing floods.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Lone Star Left has an early look at state legislative candidates.

Steve Vladeck tries to make sense of SCOTUS’ terrible term.

Deceleration has issues with Trump’s deep sea mining order.

Pete Vonder Haar muses about post-apocalypse culture.

The Barbed Wire would like to remind you that everything you love about America was made by Black people.

Evil MoPac grapples with the Hill Country flooding tragedy.

