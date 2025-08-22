Fewer crime reports being made

Interesting.

Fewer people called Houston police each year since 2023, a trend that experts say could have multiple causes and is worth keeping an eye on.

Slightly more than 1.1 million calls were made to HPD’s patrol divisions in 2023, a six-year high, according to internal data gathered through an open records request. But since then, the number of calls decreased to around 1.08 million in 2024 and was on pace to finish 7% lower than that in 2025, according to the internal data from June.

“There’s been some studies showing that people’s willingness to report minor crimes reflects confidence in police in a city,” said Jay Coons, an assistant professor at Sam Houston State University who retired as a captain at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. “If you don’t know or like your police, you’re not going to report minor things. You think they’ll make it worse. But if you do have that relationship, then you’re more likely to report.”

Without deeper study of what sort of calls are coming in to the patrol divisions, which beats are seeing the biggest declines and data that won’t be available for some time, it’s hard to say exactly why calls for service are down, Coons cautioned.

But the relationship between calls for service and overall crime numbers is an interesting one, he said.

Coons recalled comparisons made decades ago of crime rates in Philadelphia and New York City, with considerably more crimes reported in New York. But researchers found minor crimes constituted a significant portion of the difference between the two cities — a sign that crime might not really be worse in New York, but rather people trusted police more there.

With Houston police now calling ICE agents on people with outstanding administrative warrants, some immigration advocates have said they worry it might make some residents more reticent to call police to report crime.

That could play a factor in 2025’s decline, Coons said. But it wouldn’t explain why calls for service were already on the decline in 2024, the last year of President Joe Biden’s presidency.