CD18 forum and fundraiser

Item one:
I don’t have a link to share, but I think you can see all the details. There will be five candidates for the forum, we precinct chairs will vote on who will be invited. As someone who has moderated debates as well as been in the audience for them, there’s just a limit on how many participants you can have before it becomes unwieldy. And let’s be honest, not every candidate in this race is worth taking seriously. I will be there for this and I look forward to seeing how everyone does.
And as a pregame event for this:
Monday, August 25, 2025 • 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM East River 9 • 65 Hirsch Rd, Houston, TX 77020
Join us for an exciting kick-off event ahead of The Official CD-18 Candidate Forum on August 28th! Connect with fellow activists, meet the candidates, and fuel our Get Out the Vote drive for the November and mid-term elections.
Event Highlights • Pre-Forum Kick-Off: Be among the first to hear from CD-18 candidates before the big debate on August 28th. • Meet & Mingle: Mix and mingle with candidates, community leaders, and fellow precinct chairs. • GOTV Support: Help power our grassroots effort to turn out every Democratic vote in CD-18.
Admission • General Public: $20 donation • CD-18 Precinct Chairs: Free
I unfortunately can’t make this one but I’ll be there in spirit. If you want to get to know some of the candidates before you see them speak on stage, this is a great opportunity to do so.