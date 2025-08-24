Weekend link dump for August 24

“Donald Trump’s Navy and Air Force are poised to cancel two nearly complete software projects that took 12 years and well over $800 million combined to develop, work initially aimed at overhauling antiquated human resources systems.” But don’t worry, some of Trump’s sycophants will get their beaks wet on the rebound.

“[Last] week, two of our most essential online institutions reckoned with major shifts in the operation and governance of the World Wide Web—and they all point to a future where the once immutable principle of the “open internet” will be dismantled, byte by byte, pixel by pixel.”

“Bogus quotations on the internet are not new, but AI chatbots and their hallucinations have multiplied the problem at scale, misleading many more people, and misrepresenting the beliefs not just of big names such as Albert Einstein but also of lesser known individuals.”

Also, Meta’s AI is creepy and inappropriate. Kill it with fire.

“The Ed Sullivan Theater After Colbert: Last Days of a Late-Night Icon”.

RIP, Terence Stamp, English actor perhaps best known as the villainous General Zod in Superman 2.

“But in a culture which seems to celebrate and encourage drinking, what’s up with more Americans putting down their glasses?”

“Papers with U.S. State Department markings, found Friday morning in the business center of an Alaskan hotel, revealed previously undisclosed and potentially sensitive details about the Aug. 15 meetings between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in Anchorage.” These geniuses either left them or forgot to pick them up from the hotel business center printers.

“Anti-Abortion Playbook, Flipped: Arkansas Abortion Fund Opens Its Own “Crisis Pregnancy Center””.

“For the last few weeks, my TikTok feed has been mired in country music filth.” Read on at your own risk, it’s wild stuff and all AI slop. This recent episode of What Next TBD had some other examples of truly bizarre AI music slop.

“The CPSC’s position — and Trump’s position — is that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should be given more authority for overseeing America’s efforts to keep kids from dying unnecessarily. The Supreme Court helped that along.”

“How public health can fight back in a time of dangerous nonsense”.

“Don’t Say People In Glass Houses, But Dr. Phil Just Got Countersued By Trinity Broadcasting For “Reprehensible Conduct” In $500M Deal”.

“What Should Anti-Trump States Focus On?”

James Dobson has died. That link will tell you what you need to know.

RIP, H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler, pioneering motorsports promoter, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, voice of Tex Dinoco in the Cars movies.

“This is the kind of book you can write about a member of the royal family only after they have been thoroughly disgraced, and it is not usual that a member of the royal family has fallen so decisively.”

