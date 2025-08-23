Doggett will not challenge Casar if new map passes

For the best.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett on Thursday said he would end his 52-year political career and stand aside for fellow Austin Democrat Greg Casar in the 2026 primary if Republicans’ new redistricting plan is upheld in court, a bombshell announcement that came one day after the Texas House passed the new congressional map.

“If the courts give Trump a victory in his scheme to maintain control of a compliant House, I will not seek reelection in the reconfigured CD37, even though it contains over 2/3rd of my current constituents,” Doggett, 78, said in a statement.

The decision not to go head-to-head with Casar avoids a potentially bitter and expensive primary showdown with generational overtones. At 36, Casar is less than half of Doggett’s age and could have cut into the liberal base that has helped Doggett win election after election since first running for the state Senate in 1973. His only loss came 41 years ago when handily defeated in a run for U.S. Senate. He has served in the U.S. House since 1995.

The two were drawn into the same district under the new map, which is all but certain to pass the Texas Senate and be signed into law. Doggett had in recent days publicly encouraged Casar run in what would be an uphill race in his redrawn district that would not include any part of Austin.

In his statement, Doggett did not mask his disappointment that Casar would not follow his suggestion to run in the other district.

“While his apparent decision is most unfortunate, I prefer to devote the coming months to fighting Trump tyranny and serving Austin rather than waging a struggle with fellow Democrats,” Doggett said “If Trump extreme gerrymandering prevails, I wish Congressman Casar the best.”