Let’s find a Democrat for CD35

We’ve gotta compete in these redrawn districts.

While a number of Republicans are eyeing [the redrawn CD35] — in addition to the Texas GOP’s preferred candidate — Democrats have been slow to line up for the open seat.

But San Antonio political consultants say it would be a mistake for Democrats not to put up a fight to keep the seat, which has been Democrat-held since its creation after the 2010 Census. They point to narrower GOP margins of victory in other Texas races in recent years — apart from Trump’s commanding showing in last year’s presidential contest.

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris “did so poorly in 2024 that it’s not an accurate partisan benchmark,” said Democratic political strategist Bert Santibañez.

Harris lost Texas by nearly 14 percentage points — which Santibañez considers an “outlier” compared to Democratic presidential nominees’ performance in previous election cycles. Joe Biden lost the state by 5.6 points in 2020 and Hillary Clinton by 9 points in 2016.

Under the new lines, Trump would have won the 35th District by less than 2 points in 2020, according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis.

Even in Texas’ U.S. Senate race in November, Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz would have won by less than 4 points to former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred under the new boundaries.

“Absolutely it’s still winnable,” said Andrew Solano, a political consultant who served as Rep. Lloyd Doggett’s San Antonio district director from 2013 to 2015 when the Austin Democrat represented the 35th District, which ran from Austin down Interstate 35 to San Antonio.

[…]

So far, only John Lira and Whitney Masterson-Moyes have filed statements of candidacy. A retired Marine, Lira was the 2022 Democratic nominee for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. Masterson-Moyes owns a clay shooting club in Guadalupe County.

Beto Altamirano, a first-time candidate who came in third in San Antonio’s mayoral election in May, has been asked to consider running, said Solano, who worked as his campaign manager.

Altamirano showed himself to be a prolific fundraiser who energized younger voters.

Because the congressional district will now be anchored on San Antonio’s South Side, “there’s going to be a lot of electeds or former electeds for that area on the Democratic side who are going to take a look — as they should,” Solano said. “Anybody who has a base, current or former, of constituents should be looking at that race.”

One of those people is state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, a former San Antonio City Councilman for the Southeast Side’s District 3 who previously served in the Texas House of Representatives. He said he views the redrawn district as a “swing seat” and has been approached by people in Washington, D.C., about launching a campaign.

“We certainly are exploring all of our options,” Gutierrez said. “I have enjoyed representing the Southeast Side of San Antonio and South Texas for the better part of 20 years, and it has been my highest honor and privilege to do that.”

Former District 3 City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, who’s currently president and CEO of the South Texas Business Partnership, is seen as a potential contender.

Viagran sought the 35th District seat in the 2022 Democratic primary, coming in third. Casar won the party nomination.

She did not respond to a request for comment.

One San Antonio Democrat who was rumored to be considering running in the 35th District, state Rep. Philip Cortez, a former Southwest Side city councilman, said through a campaign spokesperson that he is “100% focused on winning reelection in his House district.”