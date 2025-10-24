TEA will take over Fort Worth ISD

Good luck, y’all. You’re gonna need it.

Fort Worth ISD’s nine locally elected trustees are out as Texas officials stepped in Thursday after years of poor student outcomes.

In the new year, a slate of state-appointed leaders will take over FWISD with its nearly 70,000 students and nearly 10,000 employees, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said during a news conference. Superintendent Karen Molinar’s future is in the hands of Morath, who plans to appoint a superintendent in the spring. Molinar will be a candidate, he said.

“Today nothing is actually changing. The elected school board is still in charge. Superintendent Molinar is still in charge,” Morath said.

Morath launched the second-largest takeover in Texas history, marking the crescendo of Fort Worth ISD’s decade of academic failure. The stagnation resulted in the closure of a school that failed for five straight years. Substantive changes will come to the district next year, he said.

“This action is necessitated, unfortunately, because Fort Worth ISD has seen chronically low levels of support given to students and very low levels of academic performance,” the commissioner said.

Morath vowed the intervention will give students a needed boost. Some community members decried his decision to intervene in a locally directed turnaround just beginning to show progress.

In the meantime, Morath plans to appoint a conservator to oversee current leadership.

In a statement to the Fort Worth Report, school board President Roxanne Martinez said trustees respect the commissioner’s commitment to student success, but they are disappointed with his decision. Trustees want Morath to reconsider his decision because FWISD is heading in the right direction with locally elected leadership, she said.

“Our elected board is in the best position to drive the sustainable improvements the commissioner seeks, with measurable progress already underway,” Martinez said. “We respectfully ask him to reconsider his decision as we continue partnering with families, educators, and state leaders to keep this momentum going for every Fort Worth ISD student.”

During a Thursday morning news conference, Morath announced applications are open for the board of managers who will oversee Fort Worth ISD once the state formally assumes control.