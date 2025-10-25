RIP, CityCast Houston

I’m sad to see them go.

Hey, there! I can’t believe I’m writing these words. After over 800 newsletters, today is my last one to you. Hey Houston and City Cast Houston officially shut down on Oct. 24 😢

I truly enjoyed every single day writing Hey Houston. You’ve all become my online family of readers. You’re so special to me and every email expressing your love for Hey Houston this week has meant the world. I want to say thank you to every single person who has helped make this newsletter special. I’m so glad our paths crossed!

Over the last several months, the City Cast Houston team has been collecting a list of things we love about Houston. Today, we’re releasing 713 things we love about Houston to honor our last newsletter and podcast. This is also our love letter to you and this great city we call home! I hope this list brings up fun memories, makes you laugh, or gives you the courage to try something new.

[…]

Don’t miss our last City Cast Houston episode below where me, City Cast Houston host Raheel Ramzanali, and producer Carlignon Jones, share our favorite moments over the last few years working for City Cast.