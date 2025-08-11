Comparing the districts

As I write this on Sunday, there’s a lot we don’t know about how this saga ends. I feel confident saying that at some point there will be a quorum and a new map will be passed. Beyond that is anyone’s guess.

The purpose of this post is to assume that we’re going to get the map that is currently proposed, and to see how its architect squeezed out five possible pickups without endangering existing incumbents. Given that this map was constructed under the assumption that voting patterns witnessed in 2024 would persist, I also wanted to see what the numbers would look like in a more favorable environment for Democrats, namely those like we saw in the 2018 election. We can then hopefully see the effect of those 2024 assumptions.

To do this, I put the 38 Congressional districts into three groups: The reasonably safe but not overwhelmingly red Republican districts, the deep red districts, and the districts that were won by Democrats in 2024. I then took the election results from 2018 and 2024 for the current and proposed maps and made the tables below, with the Trump/Harris and Beto/Cruz numbers for each, to see how they shift.

2018 results, current districts
2018 results, proposed districts

2024 results, current districts
2024 results, proposed districts

Here’s the first group, the “normal” Republican districts:

Current map – Plan 2193


Dist    Trump24  Cruz18   Harris24  Beto18
==========================================
CD02      61.3%   62.0%      37.5%   37.3%
CD03      58.6%   57.5%      38.7%   41.7%
CD05      62.8%   59.9%      35.8%   39.4%
CD06      63.6%   61.5%      35.1%   37.7%
CD10      61.6%   58.4%      36.8%   40.6%
CD12      60.7%   57.7%      38.1%   41.4%
CD15      58.5%   43.8%      40.6%   55.5%
CD21      61.1%   59.8%      37.6%   39.3%
CD22      58.7%   58.4%      39.2%   40.9%
CD23      57.2%   50.5%      41.7%   48.7%
CD24      56.8%   56.9%      41.3%   42.3%
CD26      61.0%   59.6%      37.6%   39.6%
CD31      60.8%   59.9%      37.6%   39.0%
CD38      59.4%   59.8%      38.7%   39.4%

Proposed map – Plan 2308


Dist    Trump24  Cruz18   Harris24  Beto18
==========================================
CD02      60.3%    60.2%     38.4%   39.0%
CD03      60.3%    58.9%     37.0%   40.3%
CD05      60.1%    56.8%     38.6%   42.5%
CD06      60.6%    59.5%     37.6%   39.7%
CD10      60.5%    55.8%     37.9%   43.3%
CD12      61.3%    56.9%     37.5%   42.2%
CD15      58.5%    44.1%     40.6%   55.4%
CD21      60.2%    57.4%     38.5%   41.7%
CD22      59.2%    58.5%     38.5%   40.5%
CD23      56.9%    51.4%     41.9%   47.8%
CD24      57.1%    56.7%     41.0%   42.4%
CD26      61.2%    59.4%     37.4%   39.7%
CD31      60.1%    59.2%     38.3%   39.8%
CD38      59.3%    59.1%     38.9%   40.1%

Just so we’re clear, the dividing line between these and the “dark red” districts is fuzzy and vibes-based, so please hold your questions about why this district is here and that district is there. You can see how much care was put into the maintenance of the existing Republican districts. With two obvious exceptions that I’ll get to in a minute, none of these become noticeably less red. CDs 10 and 12 are the biggest mover among the rest of the districts, going from “solid” to “maybe on the fringe of competitiveness in a more favorable year than 2018 was”. Which is to say, not much to hang one’s hat on.

The exceptions are of course CDs 15 and 23, where the former goes from a solid Trump district to one won by Beto by 12 points, and the latter goes from solid Trump to tossup with a slight Republican lean. You have no doubt see the stories about how the Republicans are banking on the red shift among Latinos in 2024 being mostly permanent. These are the first, but far from the last, examples of what they are talking about. If Latinos vote similarly in 2026 to how they did in 2024 – it doesn’t have to be exactly the same, just enough of the same – then the Republicans will accomplish what they are aiming for with this map. That will also re-solidify Texas as a truly red state, not one that is trending towards or on the verge of becoming competitive at the statewide level. If everything is like 2018 again, then not only is Texas back to being a competitive state for the next Presidential election, Dems could break even or maybe possibly pick up a seat even under this map. No pressure, right?

I do think based on current polls and the normal behavior of midterm elections that some reversion to the previous norms are to be expected. The big question is by how much. In 2022, a year where the percentages were more or less the same in the non-15 and 23 districts above, Beto lost CD15 52-46 and CD23 54-44. 2024 was very different than 2018, but it didn’t happen all at once. A reversion to 2022 for Latinos will keep these districts red and likely still give the GOP that five-seat pickup. I really don’t know what to expect, and it’s mostly a fool’s game trying to draw conclusions from polling data this far out. There are reasons for optimism and reasons for caution. Just keep in mind that 1) reversion to 2018 is a big step, and 2) even then, the best we can probably hope for is to break even. If Trump starts polling consistently below 35% approval, then we can reassses.

Now here are the solid red districts:

Current map – Plan 2193


Dist    Trump24  Cruz18   Harris24  Beto18
==========================================
CD01      75.2%   72.5%      24.0%   26.9%
CD04      65.3%   62.7%      32.9%   36.6%
CD08      66.3%   62.8%      32.4%   36.5%
CD11      72.2%   69.2%      26.8%   30.0%
CD13      73.3%   71.5%      25.6%   27.8%
CD14      66.5%   62.6%      32.5%   36.7%
CD17      64.0%   60.5%      34.8%   38.7%
CD19      75.3%   71.5%      23.7%   27.8%
CD25      67.5%   64.5%      31.2%   34.7%
CD27      64.3%   59.6%      34.7%   39.7%
CD36      67.8%   64.4%      32.3%   35.0%

Proposed map – Plan 2308


Dist    Trump24  Cruz18   Harris24  Beto18
==========================================
CD01      74.3%    71.4%     24.8%   28.0%
CD04      61.2%    59.0%     36.6%   40.3%
CD08      61.9%    56.0%     36.7%   43.3%
CD11      66.5%    63.4%     32.2%   35.7%
CD13      72.5%    70.7%     26.4%   28.5%
CD14      63.5%    60.5%     35.3%   38.8%
CD17      59.9%    56.5%     38.5%   42.5%
CD19      75.3%    71.5%     23.7%   27.8%
CD25      61.4%    56.6%     37.4%   42.6%
CD27      60.0%    58.0%     38.7%   41.2%
CD36      66.2%    61.8%     32.6%   37.6%

Ultimately, if you want to squeeze more Republican districts out of the current Congressional map, you have to move some amount of Democratic voters out of districts that you would like to target for flips, and some number of Republican voters in to replace them. The natural place to do this is in the districts that are the most heavily Republican to begin with, as they have the greatest capacity.

The biggest shifts are in CDs 08, 17, and 25, all of which shift between eight and 12 points towards Dems at the Presidential level from the current map to the proposed one. That doesn’t make any of them competitive under 2024 conditions, but as they also have a similar shift from 2024 to 2018, they’re as competitive as anything from the first group in the 2018 environment. This is also a function of many districts becoming more Latino – the “2024 voting patterns are the new normal” assumption is baked in at multiple levels. If we are in a situation where Trump has mostly lost what he had gained among Latino voters, and his approval ratings are in the dumps, then we are going to want to have recruited decent candidates in these districts. That will almost certainly require a bet on our side, as the filing period for next year will likely be too far out to have any confidence in that kind of projection. Whatever we’re focusing on now, we should be thinking ahead as well.

I will also note that CD11 has a similar shift at the Presidential level, and CD36 has one from 2024 to 2018, but the net effect of both still leaves them as comfortably red. I honestly expected there to be a bigger effect in the deepest red districts, but for the most part it was within the same bounds as anywhere else that was red to begin with.

The real big shifts are in the districts won by Dems in 2024. That’s a tautology to some extent, as these were the districts that were expressly targeted for Republican pickup opportunities, but it’s still shocking to see the effects.

Current map – Plan 2193


Dist    Trump24  Cruz18   Harris24  Beto18
==========================================
CD07      38.1%   37.7%      58.8%   61.5%
CD09      27.2%   20.3%      71.2%   79.2%
CD16      41.3%   25.3%      57.2%   74.1%
CD18      29.4%   22.4%      69.1%   76.9%
CD20      38.7%   30.0%      59.9%   69.0%
CD28      53.1%   40.2%      45.8%   58.9%
CD29      39.2%   23.2%      59.6%   75.7%
CD30      25.8%   19.5%      72.6%   79.9%
CD32      36.7%   32.5%      60.3%   66.6%
CD33      31.9%   20.8%      65.6%   78.5%
CD34      51.8%   34.1%      47.3%   65.3%
CD35      32.3%   22.9%      65.8%   76.2%
CD37      24.2%   21.1%      73.2%   77.8%

Proposed map – Plan 2308


Dist    Trump24  Cruz18   Harris24  Beto18
==========================================
CD07      36.5%    30.9%     60.5%   68.4%
CD09      57.1%    48.7%     41.9%   50.7%
CD16      41.1%    25.1%     57.4%   74.3%
CD18      22.2%    16.0%     76.3%   83.5%
CD20      35.0%    26.4%     63.5%   72.7%
CD28      54.8%    33.5%     44.4%   65.8%
CD29      34.0%    24.0%     64.7%   75.4%
CD30      25.7%    19.6%     72.7%   79.8%
CD32      57.7%    53.9%     40.0%   45.2%
CD33      32.6%    23.9%     65.2%   75.4%
CD34      54.6%    44.2%     44.5%   55.0%
CD35      54.6%    49.7%     44.2%   49.4%
CD37      20.6%    15.7%     76.8%   83.3%

The good news is that under 2018 conditions, only one of the five targeted districts would be a clear underdog for Dems, that being CD32. CDs 09 and 35 would be tossups, with the former slightly favoring Dems and the latter slightly favoring Republicans. CDs 28 and 34 would be solidly and reasonably blue.

But boy it’s hard to look at these numbers and not be stunned by the degradation in Democratic performance from 2018 to 2024. CDs 16 and 28 are almost not the same district from one cycle to the next, while CDs 29, 33, and 34 have double-digit shifts, with several others right behind. Only CD35 is affected to the same degree as some of the deep red districts. It’s absolutely mind-boggling.

Let’s be clear that this kind of motion in the numbers isn’t the result of a drop in turnout or more effective voter suppression or whatever comforting rationales we want to indulge in. Sure, there were people who voted for our team in 2020 who didn’t show up in 2024. I’ve written about it, and I’m sure to this day that the voter data supports that. But you can’t explain these numbers without accepting that some number of people changed who they voted for. It’s the mirror image of what we saw in districts like the old CD07, when a bunch of people who were Mitt Romney Republicans in 2012 were now voting for Democrats. Those people have largely stuck with us – indeed, they’re more Democratic now – through multiple subsequent elections. If they can shift and stay shifted, why can’t these voters?

One answer to that is that they’re not getting what they voted for, if what they voted for was lower prices and more focus on deporting criminals. We have polling data to back that up. They’re still going to need to be persuaded, and there’s still going to be a ton of money spent to spread lies and fear and disinformation to them, which we will have to counter. It won’t be easy. But the upside for doing it is huge, and it’s not like we have a choice. This is what the playing field is probably going to look like. When the fight stops being about preventing this map from happening – and it will, and we all know that it will – this is what the fight needs to be about. Keep fighting to prevent the map, but be ready to move on when the time comes. We can still get what we want out of this.

