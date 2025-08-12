The (driverless) trucks at night, are big and bright

I regret nothing.

Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora has expanded its driverless freight operations to include nighttime travel on Texas highways, according to the company’s announcement Wednesday.

In late April, the self-driving 18-wheeler service was launched without a safety driver in partnership with Uber Freight and Hirschbach Motor Lines. The company’s vehicles have driven more than 20,000 driverless miles, and its fleet of driverless vehicles has expanded to three trucks. The trucks travel between Dallas and Houston at night.

“The progress propels Aurora and the freight industry into a new era,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, in the Wednesday business review call.

Aurora added that it completes two trips a day. With three trucks, it can now make 12 trips.

Aurora said that its autonomous vehicles, which don’t suffer from fatigue like human drivers, will improve the industry’s safety record. Texas led the nation in fatal large truck crashes between 2018 and 2022, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Aurora will also continue to have an observer in the front seat of the three trucks, at the request of its long-time partner, design and manufacturing company PACCAR.

“While we added a front-seat observer at the request of a partner given certain prototype parts in their base vehicle, it’s crucial to note that the Aurora Driver remains fully responsible for all driving tasks, with no interventions needed,” Urmson said.

The company also plans to receive 20 Volvo trucks by the end of the year for testing.

“We’ll wait for (Volvo) to be comfortable announcing the timeline for us to launch initially with (the trucks) driverlessly,” Urmson said.