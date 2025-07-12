Dispatches from Dallas, July 12 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: an attack on an ICE facility near Fort Worth; what’s being done about flooding and emergencies in the Metroplex; the DMN gets bought by Hearst and editorializes against our absent mayor; the latest in Tarrant County news, including the election of a new Democratic chair; the big mad locals are having about DART system cuts; the sanctions against a Dallas judge; museum updates; and at last, a zoo born.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Wet Leg, who have a new album out and will be touring this fall. Sadly we’re going to miss their show because it’s the night between MARINA and Garbage and grown-ups can’t do three shows on school nights in a week.

Jumping straight into the news:

