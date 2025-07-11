Paxtons getting divorced

Whoa.
State Sen. Angela Paxton announced Thursday she has filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, said in a post on X. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”
In his own statement, Attorney General Paxton cited the “pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny” as the reason the couple had “decided to start a new chapter.”
[…]
Paxton’s record of aggressively suing the Biden administration is matched only by his penchant for scandal, culminating in his impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives in 2023. The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him after a nearly two-week trial.
Angela Paxton attended her husband’s trial but was not allowed to vote on any issues or participate on deliberations over whether to convict or acquit.
The impeachment claims focused on benefits Paxton provided to Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, as well as an alleged extramarital affair the attorney general had with a former Senate aide. According to investigators, the affair ended briefly in 2019 after Angela Paxton learned of it, then resumed in 2020. The woman he allegedly had an affair with was called to testify before the Senate and came to the chamber, but left without speaking.
Yes, tell us more about how all the political attacks and public scrutiny led to your inability to keep it in your pants, Ken. Actually, please don’t. I’d like to eat again sometime this week. I have no love for Angela Paxton, but she’s the one who was done wrong here. Anything you’d like to tell us about all this, Angela, you go right ahead. The Dallas Observer, KUT, and CBS News have more, and if you want to better understand the Biblical aspect of “biblical grounds for divorce”, read The Slacktivist.
UPDATE: NOTUS notes that this divorce is already a thing in the Republican primary for Senate next year.
interesting timing
The Family Code doesn’t recognize biblical grounds and bible-wise it depends on whether you consult Catholic canon law or some Protestant reading.
Anyhow, good reminder that adultery is still a valid fault ground for secular dissolution of marriage in Texas. TFC Sec. 6.003.
She may be angling for disproportionate division of community property based on spouse’s fault, but that’s not guaranteed. See, e.g., Tanner v. Tanner, No. 03-23-0026-CV (Tex.App.- Austin Apr. 11, 2025)(divorce based on insupportability affirmed over wife’s complaint that it should have been granted for husband’s adultery and that she should have gotten more).
The only way she gets more than 50% if she show all.the community assets Kenny boy used on his girlfriend for trips and gifts
Having to decide whether or not to vote for a divorcée from a covenant marriage is going to tie the hard core bible thumpers in knots. By then we should know who the third party is. Fifty bucks says it is a staff member.