Paxton divorce filings sealed

A state district court judge in Collin County agreed Friday to seal all records relating to divorce proceedings between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. Angela Paxton, according to reports by The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times. That will likely keep details of the high-profile divorce from becoming public as Ken Paxton runs to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s Republican primary. That race is expected to be one of the most-watched 2026 Senate race. Angela Paxton requested the proceedings be sealed, according to the news outlets. The order to seal this case was not immediately available Saturday. It was granted one day after Angela Paxton filed to divorce her longtime husband. In Texas, divorce cases are generally public record but can be sealed if it includes highly sensitive information. […] Before the case was sealed, records obtained by The Texas Tribune showed that the couple had not lived together for more than a year and Angela Paxton had accused her husband of adultery.

See here for the background. It is always possible that some details will get leaked, one way or another. To say the least, there will be interest in knowing more about what happened. For a guy who truly does not deserve it, Ken Paxton has gotten a lot of loyalty and protection from a lot of people.

And he will continue to get it from his rabid fans.