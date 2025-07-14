Paxton divorce filings sealed

A state district court judge in Collin County agreed Friday to seal all records relating to divorce proceedings between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. Angela Paxton, according to reports by The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times.
That will likely keep details of the high-profile divorce from becoming public as Ken Paxton runs to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in next year’s Republican primary. That race is expected to be one of the most-watched 2026 Senate race.
Angela Paxton requested the proceedings be sealed, according to the news outlets. The order to seal this case was not immediately available Saturday. It was granted one day after Angela Paxton filed to divorce her longtime husband. In Texas, divorce cases are generally public record but can be sealed if it includes highly sensitive information.
Before the case was sealed, records obtained by The Texas Tribune showed that the couple had not lived together for more than a year and Angela Paxton had accused her husband of adultery.
See here for the background. It is always possible that some details will get leaked, one way or another. To say the least, there will be interest in knowing more about what happened. For a guy who truly does not deserve it, Ken Paxton has gotten a lot of loyalty and protection from a lot of people.
And he will continue to get it from his rabid fans.
With conservative Christian ideology shaping much of the duo’s political platforms, Angela Paxton’s announcement sparked questions about what the divorce would mean for the attorney general’s U.S. Senate bid and his religious base. But hours later, Ken Paxton announced that he had raised nearly $3 million last quarter as he gears up for a March primary against Sen. John Cornyn.
“The grassroots movement to fire John Cornyn continues to grow stronger ever(y) single day,” Ken Paxton said in a statement early Friday. “And this is only just the beginning.”
The Paxtons are members of the Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention. The grounds for divorce among Baptists is generally limited to cases of infidelity, or if someone is married to “an unbeliever” who has abandoned them, said Michael Emerson, director of the religion and public policy program at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial in 2023 highlighted accusations of his infidelity as Angela Paxton listened to the proceedings. The attorney general was initially impeached by the Texas House, but was later acquitted by the state senate.
While the news of the divorce came this week, the impeachment trial made Texas voters aware of the couple’s marital problems long before Ken Paxton announced his bid for Senate. It didn’t stop him from leaping ahead of Cornyn in multiple polls.
The trial and Paxton’s legal troubles are challenges the Senate-hopeful has embraced during his campaign, following the lead of President Donald Trump. Paxton has called himself a victim of a politicized “witch hunt,” like the president has done. The primary next year won’t just be a test of Paxton’s popularity, but also the strategy of pulling from Trump’s playbook.
Trump has often identified protecting Christian rights and values as major goals of his presidency, but has also faced allegations that critics say contradict biblical teachings, including claims of extramarital affairs. Still, much of his voting base has stood by him and, just by doing so, reshaped religious values for the Republican Party, Emerson said.
“Since Trump, there seems to be ways for some people to maneuver (around infidelity allegations),” Emerson said. “To explain it away, to say, ‘What I do personally and what I actually fight for and advocate for are different things.’”
I’m old enough to remember when these people would insist that we judge political candidates by their moral character. By which they meant “were of the same religious beliefs as us”. I always knew they were full of shit, so at least it’s good to see them admit it as well.
Sealing motions are governed by rule 76a and require notice to the public. They may also be challenged by members of the public.
Records in cases under the Family Code however are excepted from the rule, so one wonders on what legal basis the sealing order was signed (if it was). The Collin County docket shows a docket entry for agreed sealing order, but perhaps it’s just a proposed agreed order, or perhaps it was signed in error.
The docket also reflects a prior recusal, but no motion, so presumably self-recusal of the presiding judge. That would normally require assignment of another judge by the administrative judge before any other order is signed.
In sum: It’s murky. And there is no reason the recusal and sealing orders (if indeed signed) should be concealed.
Note, however, that online (ie, remote) access to family law case filings is blocked to nonparties/general public, at least in Harris County, and on researchTX, the statewide database adjunctive to the e-filing system. But I was unable to locate even the basic case info on that system for Paxton v. Paxton.
The cause no. per Collin County local system is 429-54065-2025, pending in 429th Dist. Ct.