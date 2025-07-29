So is there a map yet or not?

Hard to believe Republicans are flying blind on this.

While the Republican redistricting effort is underway in Texas, the fight is on nationally. So, too, is the wait, as political observers – and anxious politicians – hold on for the new map. State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Arlington) is a member of the Texas House Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting. The Arlington Democrat accuses Republicans of hiding the ball because no map has been released after the first week of the special session. “I believe there is a map out there somewhere. I think it’s been drawn in the White House or by DC political operatives. And it’s probably been sent to the Governor,” Rep. Turner told us on Inside Texas Politics. “But we haven’t seen it. So, they’re hiding the ball from not only the Legislature, but from the public, from Texans. And that’s wrong.” President Donald Trump says he wants five new Republican-held Congressional seats in Texas, and it can be done by simply redrawing the state’s political map, part of an overall effort by Republicans to maintain their slim majority in the U.S. House. Republican strategists we’ve talked to say three or four are more realistic. Rep. Turner told Inside Texas Politics he doesn’t know what to expect. But he suspects Republicans have delayed releasing the map because they don’t want the public to see it before all scheduled public hearings conclude. The final hearing [was] held Monday, July 28 inside Turner’s district in Arlington.

There’s video embedded of the conversation, if you want to hear more. I’ve talked about this before, that it’s not credible to me that the Republicans don’t have at least one map that they’re considering and have done all the number-crunching on. And yet, that’s what they’re saying.

With just 22 days remaining in the Texas Legislature’s special session, Democrats and Republicans alike say they’ve yet to see a proposed redistricting map that President Donald Trump said he wants to shore up the GOP’s grip on Congress. And certainly the public hasn’t seen the map that could move millions of Texans into new districts, even as the Texas Legislature holds hearings to get input from them on how to reconfigure the state’s 38 congressional districts before next year’s elections. The chair of the Texas Senate committee charged with redrawing the state’s congressional districts said he hasn’t seen any maps either and couldn’t even tell the public or his colleagues when one might be released. “I certainly do expect one will pop up before too long,” state Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, said on Monday during a hearing. That is adding to the frustration of Houston’s Black and Hispanic leaders, who say the redistricting is being rammed through so fast that it gives their communities little chance to have influence on what the Legislature ultimately does. Even Monday’s Texas Senate hearing on how to draw the congressional maps in Houston was done in Austin, and people could only testify via a computer teleconferencing program. “It’s an absolute farce,” state Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, said about the whole attempt to redraw the maps. “And it’s disrespectful to every Black and Brown citizen in this state.” […] While Miles and other Democrats have been blasting the redistricting process in the Legislature, outside, Democratic groups have been holding rallies around the state to mobilize voters to help fight the proposed changes. On Friday, an estimated 5,000 people attended a rally in a school gym in Austin to hear former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and current U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas; Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio; and Greg Casar, D-Austin, speak against the redistricting effort. In Houston on Saturday, O’Rourke and Crockett were part of another rally at a community park urging people to testify against redrawing the congressional maps.

And yet here we are. It may be that they have a couple of competing maps and they want to pick one to unify behind, and it may be that they do have a map in mind but haven’t convinced enough of their own doubters to put it out there. It’s also possible that the Trump administration sold the Texas GOP a bill of goods and they’re all scrambling to come up with something credible. Maybe that hypothetical map could reasonably flip three seats, but only a map that flips at least five is acceptable to Trump and no one quite knows how to placate him without risking major losses in a bad year. The “Trump’s Razor” hypothesis that Josh Marshall coined in 2016, that the dumbest explanation for anything Trump is doing is usually the correct one, is still in play. But until we see a map, we’re all just guessing. That’s almost certainly a feature and not a bug.

UPDATE : On a related note:

Law enforcement dropped charges against a Houston congressional candidate who was jailed in Austin after being arrested at a public hearing on Thursday for protesting the GOP push to redraw congressional districts. Isaiah Martin — one of more than two dozen candidates vying for the congressional seat left vacant when U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died in March — was charged with disrupting a meeting, resisting arrest and criminal trespass, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Martin, 27, was held in the Travis County jail until Friday night, more than 24 hours after he was forcibly removed from a state House redistricting committee hearing where he shouted “Shame!” at lawmakers and ignored the chairman’s instructions to quiet down. Several security officers tackled him as he resisted effort to have him removed. He was then taken out of the Capitol. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said Martin was arrested around 7 p.m. after he “refused to obey requests from committee members and subsequent orders from DPS to leave a committee hearing at the Texas State Capitol.” The charges were dropped on Friday, according to the Travis County Attorney’s Office. It’s not clear why. Martin said in a video posted on X after he was released that Republicans “threw me in jail because I refused to sit idly by as they seek to redistrict our state.” “They did this because I had the audacity to speak up — and you know what, I’m going to continue to have that audacity,” Martin said. He appeared at a redistricting hearing in Houston over the weekend, where he received applause from the crowd.

That Martin was ever arrested was extremely dumb, but this is the world we live in.

UPDATE : Here’s a report from the third and so far final hearing.

