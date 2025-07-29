Would you let Elon monetize your car?

I wouldn’t, but I’m not in scope for this, so that’s an easy call.

Tesla owners may soon be able to earn money by letting their vehicles operate as self-driving robotaxis, CEO Elon Musk announced this week.

During Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Musk said the company plans to open its autonomous ride-hailing network to privately owned Teslas as early as 2026 in the U.S., while being conscious about security and safety.

“I’d say confidently next year,” Musk said. “I’m not sure when next year, but confidently next year, people would be able to add or subtract their car to the Tesla fleet.”

The move would allow owners to add their cars to the fleet during idle hours, turning their personal vehicles into income-generating assets.

“It will be a very big deal when people can release their car to the fleet and have it earn money for them,” Musk said. “It’s just like if you have an Airbnb and you can rent out your home when you’re not there.”

Tesla has been developing its full self-driving software for years. While it is not yet fully autonomous and still requires driver supervision, Musk said he expects rapid progress toward full autonomy in the coming months. He said he believes regulatory approval could follow soon after.

In June, Tesla launched a limited robotaxi service in Austin for social media influencers and Tesla investors with a small number of Model Y vehicles using safety drivers with per-ride cost raised from $4.20 to $6.90. On July 14, Tesla announced it would be expanding its service area in Austin, posting a marked out area on a map moving north up I-35 and a wider swath of South Austin below Lady Bird Lake.

“Harder, better, faster, stronger,” the company’s official robotaxi account wrote.