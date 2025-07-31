Texas blog roundup for the week of July 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes Congress a long, long recess as it brings you this week’s roundup.

July campaign finance reports for Senate and Congress.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project spoke at Houston City Council about Houston’s working with ICE. The current city policy is “We just take you to the box car. We have no idea where the box car goes.”

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Current reports that more than half of people ICE arrested in San Antonio since Trump took office have no criminal history.

Texas 2036 lists the constitutional amendments that will be on your November ballot.

Your Local Epidemiologist mourns the slow death of the NIH and the scientific research it enables.

El Paso Matters documents the effect of the Trump NPR cuts on El Paso’s public radio station.

Law Dork shows why SCOTUS Republicans are like ICE agents.

Therese Odell recaps the whole South Park/Trump thing.

The Texas Signal warns about the zombie return of the anti-trans bathroom bill.

Related Posts: