Paxton harasses NY clerk over Carpenter case

This is all for show.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton escalated a brewing conflict between Texas and New York’s abortion laws.

On Monday, Paxton announced he filed legal action against New York Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck for refusing to enforce a $100,000 penalty against Dr. Margaret Carpenter. In February, a Texas district court ruled in favor of the state of Texas over Carpenter after she failed to file a response to Paxton’s complaint. However, Bruck refused to enforce the judgement against the Ulster County resident.

“In accordance with the New York State Shield Law, I have refused this filing and will refuse any similar filings that may come to our office. Since this decision is likely to result in further litigation, I must refrain from discussing specific details about the situation,” Bruck said in a prepared statement at the time.

In 2023, New York passed a ‘Shield Law’ to protect their medical providers providing gender-affirming and reproductive care.

“The Shield Law broadly prohibits law enforcement and other state officials from cooperating with investigations into reproductive or gender-affirming health care (“protected health care”) so long as the care was lawfully provided in New York,” the New York Attorney General’s Office says.

According to court filings, Carpenter is “not a resident of the State of Texas, but is a resident of the State of New York that has done business in Texas,” and “has not and does not maintain a regular place of business in Texas.”

“It’s going to get us answers about the Shield Law and Shield Laws nationwide,” Bruck said over the phone on Monday. “There’s a lot of unknowns in this whole process right now, I’m mostly curious as to how it will all shake out.”

Earlier this month, Bruck released another prepared statement after Paxton tried to enforce the judgement again.

“We have received your letter regarding the Dr. Margaret Carpenter judgment originally

submitted for filing on March 17th, 2025. The rejection stands. Resubmitting the same

materials does not alter the outcome,” Bruck wrote on July 14. “While I’m not entirely sure how things work in Texas, here in New York, a rejection means the matter is closed. Have a good day. Excelsior.”