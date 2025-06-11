Texas Congressional Republicans considering a new map for 2026

WTF?

President Trump’s political team is encouraging Republican leaders in Texas to examine how House district lines in the state could be redrawn ahead of next year’s midterm elections to try to save the party’s endangered majority, according to people in Texas and Washington who are familiar with the effort.

The push from Washington has unnerved some Texas Republicans, who worry that reworking the boundaries of Texas House seats to turn Democratic districts red by adding reliably Republican voters from neighboring Republican districts could backfire in an election that is already expected to favor Democrats.

Rather than flip the Democratic districts, new lines could endanger incumbent Republicans.

But a person close to the president, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to talk publicly, nevertheless urged a “ruthless” approach and said Mr. Trump would welcome any chance to pick up seats in the midterms. The president would pay close attention to those in his party who help or hurt that effort, the person warned.

At an “emergency” meeting on Monday night in the Capitol, congressional Republicans from Texas professed little interest in redrawing their districts, according to a person briefed on the gathering who was not authorized to comment publicly. The 20-minute meeting, organized by Representative Michael McCaul, a senior member of the state delegation, focused on the White House push.

Representative Pete Sessions, Republican of Texas, said lawmakers plan to gather again to share data and “be on the same page” on the possible redrawing of the map.

“We assured each other, you need to bone up. We need to have a conversation. We need to think about what those impacts would be on the entire delegation,” Mr. Sessions said.

[…]

The maps that were drawn by the Republican Legislature in 2021, after the last census, are still being fought over, in forums including a trial that began last month in a federal court in El Paso.

But talk among Republicans of taking the task on again has been swirling around the Texas Capitol since the Legislature was in session earlier this year. The governor, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general have all discussed the possibility in recent weeks, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

In recent days, that talk has become more serious. It appeared to be driven in part by President Trump’s concern that the Republican Party could lose its slim majority in the House, derailing the second half of his term and empowering Democratic investigations of his administration.

[…]

Still, those pushing for the plan believe that Republicans could potentially pick up as many as four or five House seats in 2026, according to two of the people with knowledge of the discussions.

To do that would involve pushing Republican voters from safe Republican districts into neighboring Democratic districts to make them more competitive. In a wave year for Democrats, that could endanger incumbent Republicans as well as Democrats.

“The only way you make the state more competitive congressionally is you do it at their expense,” State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, a San Antonio Democrat, said of congressional Republicans. “I think the Republicans have already maximized their map, given the demographic changes in the state.”

[…]

Any attempt at a mid-decade redistricting would require the Texas Legislature to approve new maps. Since the Legislature is not in session again until 2027, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, would have to call a special session.

“From my understanding, this would be in July,” said Ron Reynolds, a Texas House Democrat from the Houston area, saying his information had come indirectly from a Republican member of the Texas House. “This is something that they’re keeping very tight-lipped.”