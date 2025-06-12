Texas blog roundup for the week of June 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance has always known about hurricane season as it brings you this week’s update.

Off the Kuff still thinks Greg Abbott will not veto the THC ban bill.

Riffing on this year’s Lege session, SocraticGadfly first snarks about the death of the Lottery Commission killing Miriam Adelson’s casino dreams (if she and Patrick Dumont get that), then goes Johnny Cash on the student cellphone ban bill.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said it was good 3 councilmembers voted no on Whitmire’s regressive budget & Council chambers did not need to be cleared when there was protest against budget.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer rounds up the anti-LGBTQ+ bills that were passed.

The Barbed Wire reports on some malicious compliance ideas for the Ten Commandments bill.

Your Local Epidemiologist sorts fact from chaos about COVID vaccines for pregnant people and babies.

Franklin Strong analyzes the current strategies of the professional book banners.

The Dallas Observer attended Rob Schneider’s latest standup show so you don’t have to, not that you would have.

Evil MoPac got to ask Willie Nelson a few questions.

