Long-awaited Texas redistricting trial begins

Been waiting a long time for this one.

Questions over whether Latinos had their voting power diminished in the Dallas area will be a focus of a federal trial in El Paso that begins Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, is scheduled to testify Friday before the three-judge panel in the case that will determine whether Texas must draw new maps for state and congressional districts.

In a filing last week, Crockett and U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, alleged that the Legislature intentionally used racial discrimination to draw a pair of congressional districts in Houston and another in Dallas.

Among the allegations is that state officials failed to create districts with a majority of voting-age Latino citizens in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

“The Dallas-Ft. Worth area could have gained (but did not) an additional Latino majority congressional district and State Senate district,” the lawsuit alleges.

Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, said the current map “packs Latino voters” in North Texas and the Harris County area, depriving them of equal representation.

In Texas, “voters of color tend to vote for one party, while white voters tend to vote for the other,” she told reporters Monday. “And the white voters do this in a way that blocks minority voters from being able to elect their preferred candidates.”

For the congressional maps, Crockett and Green allege that their districts — and a vacant boundary represented by the late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Houston — dilute “minority voting strength” and prioritize racial considerations over traditional mapmaking principles.

“The evidence will demonstrate that [the congressional map] was enacted with discriminatory intent, that the legislators knew of and intended the discriminatory effect on Black and Latino voters, and that it constitutes an unconstitutional racial gerrymander,” attorneys for the federal lawmakers wrote.