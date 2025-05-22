Texas blog roundup for the week of May 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance will not be accepting any Qatari jets in return for this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff talks approval ratings and early polls, because 2026 will be here before you know it.

SocraticGadfly read about Brainworm Bobby swimming in Rock Creek and riffed on Simon and Garfunkel.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted that all elected officals, & all Houston police officers, take an oath to the Constitution. We must hold all who take that oath to that standard in critical days ahead.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Observer names the current leader in the “Worst Person in the Legislature” sweepstakes.

Deceleration offers a grim welcome to the dog days of summer.

Franklin Strong illustrates what the latest legislative attack on literature would mean for Texas students.

The Current tracks Republican legislators’ obsession with online conspiracy theories.

In the Pink Texas makes the “Snakes on a Plane” joke that was right there for the rest of us.

The TPA wishes Jenny Lawson all the best. We will try to come up with a fart joke or something for the next time.

