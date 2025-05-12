Once more with Trump’s approval ratings in Texas

Of interest.

President Donald Trump is viewed favorably by 47% of Texas voters and unfavorably by 50%, putting his net favorability at -3. This is a significant decline since November, when Trump’s net favorability was +12 (55% favorable, 43% unfavorable). Additionally, the share of voters who view him “very” favorably dropped from 42% to 37%, and the share of Republican and independent voters who view him favorably dropped from 96% to 89% and from 49% to 24%, respectively. Overall, this represents the first time TPOR’s polling has registered Trump’s favorability rating as net negative.

Governor Greg Abbott’s net favorability also experienced a post-election decline. In November, 50% of voters viewed him favorably and 45% viewed him unfavorably (net favorability +5). In the latest poll, 41% of voters viewed him favorably, while 54% viewed him unfavorably, giving him a net favorability rating of -13. The share of Republican and independent voters who view him favorably declined from 89% and 45% to 77% and 21%, respectively.

Elon Musk—who is based in Texas and plays a key role in the Trump administration—has a net favorability rating of -10, with 43% of voters viewing him favorably and 53% viewing him unfavorably.

Of the political figures surveyed, Colin Allred has the highest net favorability, at +7 (37% favorable, 30% unfavorable). But despite having been on the ballot in November, one-third of voters have never heard of him or have no opinion of him.

However, from August to March, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s favorability rating improved from 32% favorable and 45% unfavorable (net favorable -13) to 35% favorable and 40% unfavorable (net favorable -5). Still, he remains underwater by five points.

The least popular elected official, political figure, or group of politicians tested is Senator John Cornyn; just 21% view him favorably and 43% view him unfavorably (net favorable -22). 29% of Republicans view Cornyn favorably, while 64% view Paxton favorably.