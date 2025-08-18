On HPD and overtime

Lots to think about here.

Houston senior police officer Matthew Davis’ annual salary was about $90,000 this past fiscal year. He made nearly $170,000 more in overtime.

It was not an anomaly. Davis has collected more in overtime than his base salary every year since at least 2020, and was previously disciplined for participating in an overtime scheme involving fabricated witness claims on traffic tickets. He is part of a growing pattern among the city’s highest-paid traffic enforcement officers who routinely collect overtime earnings that match or exceed their base salaries, a Houston Chronicle analysis found.

Houston police’s overtime spending, which has been growing for years, reached a new high of $74 million this fiscal year, which ran from May 2024 to April 2025. That’s up 26% from the previous fiscal year and eclipses the city’s police overtime budget of about $45 million.

The overtime surge is largely driven by the department’s traffic enforcement division and stems, in part, from a basic scheduling conflict: traffic officers tend to work afternoon and evening shifts when traffic – and traffic violations – peak, then must appear in court in the mornings to testify about the tickets they issued.

Over the past five fiscal years, seven out of the 10 highest police overtime earners worked in traffic enforcement and, together, banked a whopping $3.5 million in overtime alone. Citation records obtained by the Chronicle for Davis, one of the seven, show he devoted a large part of two workdays every week to court activities.

In what could compound the issue, a new contract approved by Houston City Council for the department’s more than 5,200 officers doubled the minimum overtime pay for court appearances from two to four hours. That means police that show up to court will earn at least four hours of overtime even if they only spend 10 minutes at the courthouse.

Officials with the Houston Police Department didn’t respond to a request for comment about their use of overtime funds. The agency declined to make Davis available for an interview.

“We won’t protect public safety by compromising financial safety,” City Controller Chris Hollins said of the police department’s overtime woes.

The police department’s overtime spending consistently surpasses budget projections and underestimates those costs again in the upcoming fiscal year, Hollins said.

“It’s time to invest in smarter workforce planning, more accurate forecasting and better fiscal discipline across the board,” he said.

Houston police leaders can control some aspects of overtime spending, by managing schedules and hiring more officers full-time, but some budget issues are outside of their direct control, said Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers Union. And the 2026 fiscal year, which will include major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, looks to be an expensive year for overtime spending.

“Just wait until next year with FIFA and it being 21 days,” Griffith said. “If you don’t think there’s going to be a ton of overtime spending during that event, you’re sadly mistaken.”

Traffic enforcement and staffing for major events are inherently expensive types of policing, Griffith said. And it’s hard to budget for them, because so much of it comes via state and federal initiatives and at the request of the mayor and individual councilmembers.

Mayor John Whitmire, for instance, has talked publicly about how more traffic enforcement will be a priority moving forward. And traffic officers have already written more than 1,000 citations as part of highly-publicized one- and two-day operations on the city’s roadways.