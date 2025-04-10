Can we make HPD more efficient?

You’d think that would be a thing we’d all want.

Mayor John Whitmire has made clear he intends to boost salaries and benefits for Houston police officers in their new union contract, but those increases will not be tied to performance.

That means officers across all divisions can expect better pay and benefits regardless of whether crime goes up or response times slow down, clearance rates improve or traffic deaths increase.

Whitmire is pushing to increase officer pay and benefits even after a city-commissioned efficiency study concluded that fewer than half of HPD’s performance targets are being met and improving.

The study by accounting giant Ernst and Young recommended adding more performance measures to hold the department accountable for dollars spent.

Both the Whitmire administration and the Houston Police Officers Union, however, say tying police salaries to departmental performance would not be appropriate. Their focus, instead, is on making Houston police salaries comparable to those in Texas’ other big cities, in an effort to recruit and retain officers for a department they say is understaffed for a city this size.

So-called key performance indicators are included in the annual city budget to measure whether departments make progress toward their goals.

Among HPD’s performance indicators are goals to maintain its average response times for priority calls, reduce crime, and release a percentage of body cam footage of “critical incidents” within 30 days.

The auditors recommended adding metrics, including the number of civilian complaints per officer and rates of violent, property and hate crimes.

City officials told Ernst and Young it could not “tell the cops how to cop,” [deputy chief of staff Steven] David said, but the consultants still could help find ways to make department more efficient

Once performance metrics are set, they will need to be continuously monitored and adjusted, David said.

City Council approved a second contract with Ernst and Young last month for an additional $4 million to help create performance improvement measures for each individual department, including HPD, David said.

Houston Police Officers Union President Doug Griffith said he anticipates the union and city will finalize a draft of a new labor contract this month, but he did not have a problem with the city giving the police more performance goals.

“We’re working on the contract. It has nothing to do with the efficiency study,” Griffith said. “But like every department, no matter where you are or what job it is, there’s always ways to make it more efficient. We look forward to that happening here with our department, as well.”

HPD leadership and the Houston Finance Department, which is overseen by the mayor’s office, are responsible for determining the annual performance indicators. They are not bargained by the police union.

However, the timing of the union negotiations could be worked to the mayor’s advantage, said Daniel DiSalvo, a politics and labor union expert with The City College of New York. DiSalvo said Whitmire’s team could use the suggestions laid out in the efficiency report as a tool to justify increased wages.

DiSalvo gave the example of tying better police response times, which are almost always used as an indicator of success, with increased funding: if the city allots additional funds for more officers or better vehicles, response times may improve.

“The question would be, what performance metrics could actually translate into a work rule that would encourage better performance?” DiSalvo said. “The other way to put it is, think negatively, are there work rules that are in the existing contract that are actively weakening the department?”