It’s hurricane prediction season

The 2025 hurricane season is shaping up to be one of the most intense in recent years, with forecasters at Colorado State University predicting an above-normal active season. A staggering 17 named storms are expected, with 9 hurricanes— four of those could intensify into major hurricanes, category 3 or higher. The forecast also calls for 85 named storm days, a sharp rise from the historical average.

“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season,” the report reads.

To put that in perspective, the historical average hurricane season sees just 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes, and only 3.2 major hurricanes, along with 69.4 named storm days.

According to the report, a “warmer than normal tropical Atlantic” could create optimal conditions for hurricanes to form and intensify.

“Sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are warmer than normal, although not as warm as they were last year at this time,” forecasters said in the report.

The 2025 hurricane season is expected to have more hurricanes than the 1991-2020 average, according to the report.

“Thorough preparations should be made every season, regardless of predicted activity,” the report reads.

The report from the Colorado hurricane experts follows the predictions from AccuWeather that Texas could see a higher-than average risk of hurricane impact this hurricane season.