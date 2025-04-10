Texas blog roundup for the week of April 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance remains tariff-free as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff encourages the filing of lawsuits to force a CD18 special election onto the calendar.

SocraticGadfly talks about how Trump’s tariffs and other actions could and will affect pro sports teams.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reported on his remarks to the crowd of 6000 at the 50501 protest at Houston City Hall. Houston City Council must join the fight for our freedom.

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The TSTA Blog scoffs at the notion that the fight for vouchers is somehow a “civil rights” matter.

The Barbed Wire draws a line from Office Space to Severance.

Texas Monthly takes an Austin-centric view of the Tesla Takedown.

Evil MoPac gives his next batch of Austin Truths.

Deceleration reports on the very high cost of cleaning of Texas’ fracking water.

Mean Green Cougar Red has a bit of good news about monarch butterflies.

Finally, the TPA mourns the death of John Thornton, co-founder of the Texas Tribune.

Related Posts: