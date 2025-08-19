Judge rejects land ownership ban lawsuit for lack of standing

Hmph.

Two Chinese citizens who sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over a new law banning people from China and three other countries from buying property in the state do not have standing to bring a class-action lawsuit over the legislation, a federal judge said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge agreed with attorneys from Paxton’s office who said the two plaintiffs — Peng Wang and Qinlin Li — were not among the people who would be affected by Senate Bill 17.

Eskridge, from the bench, said he would deny class certification to Wang and Li, dealing a potentially fatal early blow to the lawsuit. However, Eskridge said he anticipated that his ruling would be appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, leaving open the chance that the new law could be blocked by the court.

Brian Ingram, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office, said the law isn’t meant to apply to people like Wang and Li who have permission to be in the U.S. The law is meant to apply only to “adverse governments and their agents.”

“It prohibits individuals who are domiciled in China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from purchasing property in Texas,” Ingram said. “It does not apply to persons from those countries who are domiciled in Texas.”

Ingram said there were carve outs in the law that allow people in Wang and Li’s position to buy and rent property.

Justin Sadowsky, the lead counsel for the Chinese American Legal Defense Alliance, the group backing the lawsuit, said Ingram’s argument didn’t match what was written in the law.

“The disclaimer he was basically trying to make was that they’re not going to enforce this law against ordinary people,” Sadowsky said. “The problem is the statute applies to different groups of people.”

One of those groups is specifically foreign agents, Sadowsky said. But the law also specifies it applies to foreign nationals who aren’t domiciled in Texas.

The alliance argues that Texas laws prohibit people on nonimmigrant visas from being considered domiciled in the U.S. because the nature of their visa means they intend to return to their home country.