July 2025 campaign finance reports – HCC

And we wrap up our look at July campaign finance reports with a check-in on the HCC Board of Trustees, whose reports can be found here. At the time of this writing, there weren’t any opposing candidates for the three positions on the ballot – Districts I, II, and VII – so all I have is the incumbents’ reports. It’s possible there won’t be any multi-candidate races, which is what happened in 2023. If that happens, these elections may be called off to save the expense of having them. We’ll know at the filing deadline. The January reports are here.
Monica Flores Richart – District I
Renee Jefferson Patterson – District II
Adriana Tamez – District III
Lalou Davies-Yemitan – District IV
Sean Cheben – District V
Dave Wilson – District VI
Cynthia Lenton-Gary – District VII
Eva Loredo – District VIII
Pretta VanDible Stallworth – District IX
Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand
=======================================================
Richart
Patterson 8,400 4,764 0 3,636
Tamez 0 128 0 9,340
Davies 0 777 1,000 3,956
Cheben
Wilson 0 0 0 0
L-Gary 0 0 0 0
Loredo 0 500 4,500 699
Stallworth
As was the case in January, not everyone had a report. You can click over to that post to see what was the most recent information we had for those incumbents.
Renee Jefferson Patterson is the new kid in town, being appointed on January 29 to replace Charlene Ward Johnson, who is now the State Rep in HD139. She’s the only one to have any real activity to report. I feel reasonably confident she is running for what would be her first full term. The others, who can say. Both Sean Cheben and Lalou Davies-Yemitan came onboard two years with no opposition, and this was only apparent after the deadline. Maybe something like that will happen this time, maybe not. If there are races to run, I’ll do interviews. If not, given how much busier this November will be than I had expected, I won’t. I’ll let you know when I know more.