Hands Off Our Districts protest tomorrow

From the inbox:

Dear Democrats, friends and neighbors,

We’re asking everyone who believes in fair representation to join us this Saturday at 10:00 AM for the Day of Protest, “Hands Off Our Districts.” In solidarity with community leaders, elected officials, and precinct chairs across Harris County, we’ll stand together against the partisan gerrymander called by Governor Abbott at President Trump’s request—just prior to the 2026 mid‐term elections.

What: Day of Protest – “Hands Off Our Districts”

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025 • 10:00 AM–11:30 AM

Why: This mid-decade redistricting threatens to dilute the votes of our Black, Brown, working-class, and urban communities in CD-9, CD-18, CD-29—and ultimately across the entire state. We will not be silenced.

Rally Locations (Choose One)

CD 9 (Rep. Al Green)

1. Former Toys R Us

1212 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, 77054

2. Wells Fargo @ Sharpstown

7302 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, 77036

CD 18 (Vacant)

3. Sen. Borris Miles’ Office

5302 Almeda Rd, Houston, 77004

4. Kroger

1352 W 43rd St, Houston, 77018

CD 29 (Rep. Sylvia Garcia)

5. Moody Park

3725 Fulton St., Houston, 77009

👉 Register Now: bit.ly/day-of-protest

What to Bring:

Handmade signs or banners (e.g. “HANDS OFF OUR DISTRICTS,” “FAIR MAPS = FAIR ELECTIONS,” “PROTECT DEMOCRACY—END GERRYMANDERING,” “ABBOTT CAN’T PICK OUR CONGRESS”)