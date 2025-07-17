Texas blog roundup for the week of July 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes peace and comfort for all those affected by the Hill Country floods as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the Lege’s missed opportunity to bolster emergency preparedness in the state, and Kerr County’s many failed attempts to do something about installing flood alarms.

SocraticGadfly taking note of the reality and seriousness of climate change, has both an extensive look (with Obama-administration issues and Eastland favoritism) at too much water on the Guadalupe followed by too little water on the Rio Grande.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project wrote that the ICE raid through MacArthur Park in Los Angeles, is a spur for us to ask questions of local elected officials about how Houston and Harris County are interacting with ICE.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Lone Star Left has an appropriate response to Ron Filipkowski.

Bayou City Sludge meditates on the disaster and presents her emergency preparedness kit.

Suzanne Bellsnyder asks why a bill to boost disaster warning capability failed to get a vote in the Senate after overwhelmingly passing in the House.

Mimi Swartz has loving words for Dick and Tweety Eastland.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains the forthcoming cuts to Medicaid and why they will be so bad.

Law Dork shows just how much the Trump administration was lying to the courts about sending immigrants to El Salvador.

