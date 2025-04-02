I got those “too much overtime cost” blues

More overtime, more problems.

The city of Houston is expected to spend twice as much as it budgeted on overtime this year, contributing to next year’s projected $330 million deficit, the city controller’s office said Tuesday.

Overtime costs for Houston police, fire and solid waste departments alone will collectively reach a 10-year high, Deputy City Controller Will Jones told City Council’s budget committee.

The city budgeted $65 million in overtime across all departments this year. The controller’s office now projects the city will spend approximately $137 million on overtime by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

“There’s nobody that can look at this presentation and not think we better change the way we’re doing things,” said At-Large Councilmember Sallie Alcorn, who chairs the budget committee.

In its report to the council committee, the controller’s office highlighted the police, fire and solid waste departments as the largest contributors to the overtime budget. They regularly have exceeded their overtime budgets for the past decade, and the gaps between budgeted and actual overtime expenses are widening as the departments retain more employees at higher costs, Jones said.

The controller’s overtime projections do not include costs incurred during last year’s derecho and Hurricane Beryl. Those costs will be added if the city is not reimbursed with federal disaster funding, Jones said.

City Council will receive Mayor John Whitmire’s budget proposal for fiscal 2026 in early May, and council members stressed Tuesday they no longer want to allocate millions to overtime pay without addressing why so much is needed.

City departments previously covered part of their overtime costs with money budgeted for jobs that remained unfilled. As the city tries to incentivize the retention of new hires through sign-on bonuses and base-pay increases, the goal is to need less overtime because departments will be adequately staffed, Jones said.

So far, the plan has not had the desired effect.

Among the controller office’s findings:

Solid Waste employees who have earned overtime this year have averaged an additional $13,000 in pay. The top 10 overtime earners are expected to see their pay increase 90 percent this year.

The top overtime earners at the Houston Police Department are projected to boost their pay by 120 percent through overtime. Those who have earned overtime this year have increased their pay by an average of $8,000.

Houston Fire Department employees who have earned overtime have seen their pay increase by an average of $17,000. The top overtime earners are projected to boost their salaries by 230 percent.

As salaries increase, so do hourly overtime rates. Firefighters, for example, received a 10 percent base pay increase this year following approval of a new contract with the firefighters union.

The Houston Police Officers Union currently is in negotiations with the administration over a new contract, which could increase salaries and subsequent overtime costs. Whitmire has said he hopes to make department salaries more competitive with others in the state.