More efficiency studying

Houston Public Works and the city controller’s office will receive deeper analyses of their operations and finances after the city council on Wednesday voted to expand the purview of Mayor John Whitmire’s efficiency study.

The study, completed by Houston-based accounting firm Ernst & Young, aims to rid the city of any potential wasteful spending and processes that are hindering providing city services.

Results of a sweep across the city’s 22 departments found potential misuse of city credit cards, as well as extensive problems with the process the city uses to secure goods and services.

The council’s vote on Wednesday allocated $388,000 more toward the study, bringing the city’s investment in streamlining operations from $965,000 to more than $1.35 million, according to council agenda documents.

City leaders in September also voted to expand the study to take a deeper look into Houston’s 28 tax districts following a scandal with the city’s Midtown Redevelopment Authority where an official misspent $8.5 million that was supposed to go toward affordable housing.

Council on Wednesday also voted to approve a nearly $4 million for support services through Ernst & Young to monitor and help implement the recommendations laid out in the study over the next 18 months.