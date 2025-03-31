Allred considering 2026 Senate run

Fine by me.

On a night when he urged a group of erstwhile Republicans to stay in the fight, former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred said he’s “seriously considering” a 2026 Senate campaign against incumbent John Cornyn, or the winner of what’s expected to be a bruising GOP primary.

Allred appeared at an event sponsored by Principles First, a group of conservatives opposed to President Donald Trump. It was his first public appearance since his loss to Republican Ted Cruz.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News before the event, Allred lamented his loss to Cruz, briefly discussed his political future and delighted in the time he’s spending with his young family. It was his first public interview since his Senate defeat.

The Dallas Democrat said he would make a decision on another Senate run this summer.

“I’m looking at it and seriously considering it,” Allred said. “This is a time for everybody to realize just what’s at stake and how important it is that we all stay involved.”

Cornyn released a video Wednesday launching his Senate campaign in what’s expected to be an explosive Republican primary. Texas Attorney General

Ken Paxton is in the exploratory stage of a potential Senate campaign against Cornyn. Other Republicans, including U.S. Reps. Beth Van Duyne of Irving and Wesley Hunt of Houston, have been mentioned as potential GOP Senate candidates.

[…]

Throughout the hour-long conversation, Allred criticized Trump administration policies.

“Folks elected Donald Trump so they could buy groceries, not Greenland,” Allred said.

Allred also criticized some of Trump’s cabinet picks, saying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “couldn’t manage a hot dog stand” and that there were concerns that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was a “Russian plant.”

The Republican-controlled Senate should have blocked many of Trump’s appointments, Allred said. And he predicted more controversies akin to the security breach in which top Trump officials inadvertently included a journalist in a group chat about the administration’s plans to bomb Houthi targets in Yemen.

“This is the first example of what will likely be many that we will see in which some kind of nonsense happens because we have people in place who are unqualified and shouldn’t be on the job in the first place.”

Allred also questioned Trump’s use of tariffs, saying Texas lawmakers should be against them. Earlier this month Trump postponed 25% tariffs on many imports from Canada and Mexico as fears of a trade war persisted among some economic experts. The White House says its tariff policy involves stopping the smuggling of fentanyl across the nation’s borders.

“If you’re an elected official in Texas, you better be against tariffs,” Allred said. “We’re the No. 1 trade state in the country … that’s what we do. That’s our economy.”