Why are we now tearing up bike lanes?

Without prior announcement, the city of Houston has begun removing the dedicated bike lane on a key street, raising concerns among residents about transparency and the city’s commitment to pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

The potential loss of the Austin Street bike lane in Midtown first came to light through a Texas Public Information Act request by a community activist. The request revealed emails between city engineers discussing plans to replace the dedicated bike lane between Holman and Pierce streets with sharrows — shared lane markings that indicate cyclists and motorists must share the road.

The emails were shared publicly last Thursday. The Houston Chronicle contacted Houston Public Works on Friday to confirm whether the city was proceeding with the removal, but the department did not provide an answer.

By Monday, BikeHouston Executive Director Joe Cutrufo received a call informing him that crews were actively dismantling the bike lane. He rode down Austin Street to confirm it himself.

“It’s one thing if you’re going to redesign a street,” Cutrufo said. “It’s entirely another to do it first thing on a Monday morning without any announcement whatsoever.”

As of Monday morning, Houston Public Works still hadn’t responded to questions about the project.

Cutrufo called the bike lane the backbone of Houston’s cycling network between Hermann Park and Buffalo Bayou.

“This bikeway is widely used by commuters who rely on it to safely get to and from work every day,” he said. “And it’s not just cyclists — running clubs and individual runners use Austin Street to create longer routes connecting Rice University, Hermann Park, and Buffalo Bayou. This is a critical piece of the city’s active transportation network.”

The emails obtained via the Public Information Act request date back to June 10 and 11, 2024. A city engineer wrote to a senior project manager at KCI Technologies:

“Please prepare a proposal for Work Order #7 on the N-321040-0087-3 contract. The project is a rehab (mill & overlay) of Austin St., from Holman to Pierce. Additionally, it will require some design work on the lane configuration. We would like to take out the dedicated bike lane and use sharrows instead.”

The Houston Chronicle asked Houston Public Works to confirm whether the city planned to remove the bike lane, what the timeline for the work was, and whether there was any justification for the decision. A department spokesperson acknowledged receiving the questions but never provided a response.

Crews began dismantling the bike lane’s protective barriers Monday morning.

The removal of Austin Street’s dedicated bike lane is the latest city action raising alarm among transportation advocates, who blame Mayor John Whitmire’s administration for a broader push away from pedestrian and cyclist friendly infrastructure.

“It’s bad enough that there was no notice, but it’s even worse that it’s happening at all,” said transportation advocate Michael Moritz. “It’s bewildering that the mayor would not only remove popular protected bike infrastructure, but also promote street projects that widen car lanes in urban areas, reducing safety for all users.”