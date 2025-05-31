The death of bad bills is always worth celebrating

Good, good, good.

A handful of bills that would have stopped local governments from enacting their transportation priorities and hamstrung local transit efforts are likely dead. The measures failed to pass before key deadlines as the legislative session draws to a close.

One controversial measure, authored by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican, would have required the Harris County Toll Road Authority to divert a significant portion of its excess revenue to the City of Houston to fund police and firefighters, and require that the rest be spent exclusively on county roads.

Several Harris County officials slammed the bill as a money grab for Houston, which faces a $330 million budget deficit next year. The legislation cleared the state Senate, but failed to come up for a vote in the House.