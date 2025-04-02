The Astrodome Conservancy keeps plugging away

I respect the hustle.

It’s time to move forward with Vision: Astrodome, the recently unveiled proposal from the Astrodome Conservancy. It activates the power of this historic monument to serve the public, now and long into the future.

Since its opening in 1965, the Astrodome has symbolized Houston’s ingenuity and spirit. As the world’s first multi-purpose indoor stadium, it was a groundbreaking achievement in engineering and design. It hosted legendary moments in sports, and unforgettable performances. Even as thousands of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo attendees have walked around the building in recent weeks, it sits closed, an underutilized behemoth, its potential in question — a symbol of what was and what could be.

A recent poll by the Houston Business Journal shows that 95% of their readers believe the Astrodome should be reactivated, not demolished. The Astrodome Conservancy’s own community engagement has found a similar level of backing for repurposing the building. There is a clear belief in the value of the Astrodome’s history, its architectural and cultural significance and its potential to contribute to the city’s economic future.

The Astrodome is not a relic; it’s a living part of Houston’s story. The Astrodome Conservancy, in collaboration with Gensler architects, has developed an innovative concept that preserves the Dome’s distinctive features while creating a thriving new hub for commerce and culture. The proposal calls for the creation of a pedestrian boulevard connecting NRG Stadium and NRG Center, cutting through the Dome and transforming its vast interior. The plan would turn the Dome’s arena into a 10,000-seat event space, surrounded by retail shops, restaurants, office space and even a hotel. The vision promotes NRG Park and enhances it as an entertainment destination, addressing the primary tenants needs and enhancing the user experience for all who visit.

The best part? Vision: Astrodome will attract hundreds of millions of private dollars in investment, relieving the burden on Harris County and taxpayers. By tapping into historic tax credits and other non-traditional resources, private investment can fund the redevelopment, making it a sustainable and innovative move for local leadership.