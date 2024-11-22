Harris County Sports & Convention Corp to do its own Astrodome assessment

We’re on the way to something. Destination TBD.
The Harris County Sports & Convention Corp. — which oversees the management, operation and development of NRG Park — has approved a study to consider the future of the Astrodome, whether it should be restored or removed.
Kirksey Architecture, a Houston-based firm, has been hired to provide a comprehensive cost-analysis and evaluate best options for the facility.
The goal of HCSCC’s study is to establish two sets of information: Estimate the cost of restoring the Astrodome to basic operational functionality and assess the cost of removing the structure entirely.
The former approach would address necessary improvements such as plumbing and HVAC systems to allows safe occupancy, according to a statement released by HCSCC. It would not include full historic preservation or upgrades to meet modern venue standards.
“The Astrodome has been a symbol of Houston’s innovation and community pride for decades, since 1965,” said Bishop James Dixon, HCSCC chairman via statement. “The data gained from the study will provide us with critical information as we work to determine the most viable path forward, ensuring NRG Park continues to meet the needs of its stakeholders and the public for now and the future.”
“The Astrodome Conservancy is pleased that the HCSCC is finally considering the Astrodome in its plans for the future of NRG Park. For the past year, the Conservancy has advocated for the Astrodome to be included in such planning efforts,” Phoebe Tudor, Astrodome Conservancy founding chairman, told the Chronicle via email statement. “We applaud this step in the right direction toward realizing a bright future for the Astrodome and the HCSCC’s commitment to transparency and cooperation. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Harris County to reimagine the landmark Astrodome as the world-class destination it should be.”
See here for the background. I’ve said many times, we have plenty of ideas for what we could do with the Dome, but we’ve never had consensus on which way to go or how to pay for it. This should at least answer the first question – do we repurpose in some fashion, or do we just tear it down? Once we have that, it should at least be a little easier to proceed from there. The story doesn’t indicate how long this study might take, but given that NRG is hosting several World Cup matches in 2026, I’d imagine we’ll get it sooner rather than later, so that if the answer is “demolish” there will be the time to do that and be done beforehand. Stay tuned.
re: “The goal of HCSCC’s study is to establish two sets of information: Estimate the cost of restoring the Astrodome to basic operational functionality and assess the cost of removing the structure entirely.”
Removing the structure ? No can do thanks to Ed Emmett. John Whitmire, if you’re reading this, I just saved you 50% off the cost of the HCSCC’s study fee. Feel free to apply that savings to my 2024 HCAD bill.
“The Houston Astrodome is officially designated as a historical structure, having been recognized as a “State Antiquities Landmark” by the Texas Historical Commission, meaning it is protected against demolition and requires approval for any significant changes to the building; it is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places due to its architectural and cultural significance.” “The Astrodome is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, further acknowledging its historical value.”