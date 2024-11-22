Harris County Sports & Convention Corp to do its own Astrodome assessment

We’re on the way to something. Destination TBD.

The Harris County Sports & Convention Corp. — which oversees the management, operation and development of NRG Park — has approved a study to consider the future of the Astrodome, whether it should be restored or removed.

Kirksey Architecture, a Houston-based firm, has been hired to provide a comprehensive cost-analysis and evaluate best options for the facility.

The goal of HCSCC’s study is to establish two sets of information: Estimate the cost of restoring the Astrodome to basic operational functionality and assess the cost of removing the structure entirely.

The former approach would address necessary improvements such as plumbing and HVAC systems to allows safe occupancy, according to a statement released by HCSCC. It would not include full historic preservation or upgrades to meet modern venue standards.

“The Astrodome has been a symbol of Houston’s innovation and community pride for decades, since 1965,” said Bishop James Dixon, HCSCC chairman via statement. “The data gained from the study will provide us with critical information as we work to determine the most viable path forward, ensuring NRG Park continues to meet the needs of its stakeholders and the public for now and the future.”

[…]

“The Astrodome Conservancy is pleased that the HCSCC is finally considering the Astrodome in its plans for the future of NRG Park. For the past year, the Conservancy has advocated for the Astrodome to be included in such planning efforts,” Phoebe Tudor, Astrodome Conservancy founding chairman, told the Chronicle via email statement. “We applaud this step in the right direction toward realizing a bright future for the Astrodome and the HCSCC’s commitment to transparency and cooperation. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Harris County to reimagine the landmark Astrodome as the world-class destination it should be.”