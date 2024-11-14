We have another plan for repurposing the Astrodome

Not sure what the version number is for this, but whatever it is, increment it by one.

The Astrodome became the world’s first domed stadium upon opening its doors in 1965. Financed and developed primarily by then-mayor Roy Hofheinz, the Astrodome served as the home of the Astros, Oilers and, for a short time, the Rockets.

Its design was inspired by the Colosseum in Rome. It could seat 50,000 — though a record 68,266 fans packed in for a George Strait performance in 2002. Its inaugural use of artificial grass coined the term AstroTurf. It boasted the first-ever LED scoreboard. It was the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s primary venue from 1966 to 2002. And it earned the nickname of the Eighth Wonder of the World.

On Wednesday, the Astrodome Conservancy unveiled its ambitious $1 billion plan, Vision: Astrodome, with a mission to answer the decades-long question of what to do with the landmark. Gensler Houston design firm created the redevelopment concept.

“The Astrodome has since 2009 struggled with a public relations issue,” Beth Wiedower Jackson, executive director of the Astrodome Conservancy, told the Chronicle.

The conservancy’s chairman, Phoebe Tudor, who established the non-profit organization in 2016 by issuing a $100,000 investment grant, says the building is structurally sound, has undergone remediation for asbestos and is debt-free. “It’s over-engineered, solid and strong,” she said. “It’s in really good shape and just needs some TLC.”

Gensler’s design proposes 450,000-square feet of new, revenue-generating space. It conceptualizes four state-of-the-art buildings under the Astrodome’s iconic roof. Inspired by the Highline in New York, a boulevard would cut through the Astrodome to connect existing buildings within NRG Park. There would be room for 1,500 additional parking spots and animal handling facilities could be located under a new ground floor.

Around the perimeter, Vision: Astrodome has conceptualized a retail village for year-round restaurants, hospitality, exhibitions and shopping. An idea has been put forth to lease out real estate within the Dome’s concrete walls for data storage.

The Astrodome Conservancy aims to address the needs of Harris County, which owns and operates the Astrodome as part of NRG Park, and its two primary tenants, the RodeoHouston and the Texans.

“The rodeo has not had formal conversations with the Astrodome Conservancy in more than a year. The rodeo does not support the previously presented concepts as they conflict with our organization’s strategic vision and operational needs,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in an email statement to the Chronicle Tuesday.

“We have voiced our concerns on several occasions with the conservancy,” he said. “There is no proposed or official plan that our organization has agreed to or been made aware of regarding the future of the Astrodome. However, the rodeo, Texans and Harris County Sports & Convention Corp. have been working on plans for NRG Park’s future. Our goal remains to focus on the functioning buildings, enhancing our experience, and growing our event.”

[…]

“I get a dozen or more emails a week for how to repurpose it,” Jackson said. “The primary challenge is satisfying the local operations and management of NRG Park. That is not a damning statement. Contracts written 20-plus years ago give both tenants contractual rights to the Astrodome. Any proposal must have the support of those two primary tenants, the rodeo and the Texans.”

The current 30-year lease agreements, which were likely signed in 2001 and 2002, expire in 2031 and 2032.

“The hurdle is, from their perspective, that there are higher priorities at NRG Park,” Jackson said. “The assumption is that the Astrodome’s redevelopment is not possible without significant Harris County dollars and resources. Their argument is that support should first be spent on maintaining NRG Stadium.”

With those time parameters in mind, Jackson and Tudor say they tried to anticipate the Texans and RodeoHouston’s needs for the next 30 years. Their mission in working with Gensler was to create a multipurpose solution that adds value to the existing programs at NRG Park. The biggest challenge was solving the logistical puzzle of not interrupting access during rodeo season and Texans’ game days.

What’s the alternative?

Demolition could cost $100 million and take up to a year, Tudor said.