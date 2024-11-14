Two CenterPoint updates

We’ll see about this.

State Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, filed legislation Tuesday that would create a process to refund Houstonians for charges associated with CenterPoint Energy’s $800 million lease of generators that went largely unused after Hurricane Beryl.

King’s North Texas district is far from CenterPoint’s Greater Houston service territory, but he is vice chair of the Senate Committee on Business and Commerce, a powerful committee tasked with utility-related issues. King has become known for championing issues favored by transmission and distribution utilities, such as his original 2021 bill allowing CenterPoint and its peers to break from two decades of precedent and lease generators in the first place.

King’s latest bill, Senate Bill 231, would underscore “the legislative intent of the original bill” by requiring generators leased by utilities to be fully mobile and available for rapid deployment in the aftermath of a storm or other emergency, according to a Tuesday statement from his office.

The proposed legislation would also require the Public Utility Commission of Texas to review generators already leased by utilities. Any lease that did not conform to the terms of SB 231 would be disallowed and its costs unable to be passed onto consumers.

The PUC has already approved requests from CenterPoint to pass along approximately $350 million of the generator lease costs to customers. This has added $2.39 to the average residential customer’s monthly electric bill.

“CenterPoint alone ignored the legislative intent for mobile generation,” King said in the statement. He also reaffirmed his position that CenterPoint should terminate its lease of the large stationary generators – an action the company has said isn’t possible.

A Houston Chronicle investigation found that CenterPoint has never used the 15 32-megawatt generators leased in 2021. These generators take days to move, even though CenterPoint repeatedly described them as “mobile” to regulators, investors and the public.

CenterPoint’s $800 million lease also includes five 5-megawatt generators that have been deployed in storm restoration efforts, including after Beryl in July. Since then, the utility has leased more than a dozen even smaller generators for use after weather events damage its poles and wires.

[…]

King said previously that CenterPoint “deceived” him by presenting its large generators as mobile. PUC Commissioner Lori Cobos, one of four commissioners who approved CenterPoint’s generator contract, also said she was misled about the generators’ usefulness after hurricanes.

Another Chronicle investigation cast doubt on whether CenterPoint’s process of acquiring its generators was truly competitive. Lawmakers, led by King, expanded utilities’ abilities to lease generators, despite cities, industry associations and consumer groups litigating issues with CenterPoint’s contract with an obscure company in front of administrative law judges for months, the Chronicle reported.

King has authored other utility-friendly legislation. One allowed utilities to ask permission for rate hikes twice a year, instead of once a year. Another required the PUC to consider the salaries and benefits of utility employees “reasonable and necessary” if the utility produced market compensation studies. King also weighed in this year on a rate dispute on behalf of Oncor, a North Texas utility that spent $31 million on contracts with a business he co-founded, Texas Monthly reported.

King has received $65,000 in donations from CenterPoint since 2015, the third-most among Texas officials behind Gov. Greg Abbott and Patrick, according to a Chronicle database. He’s a repeat visitor to the Pond, CenterPoint’s Chambers County fishing lodge used for lobbying lawmakers, a Chronicle investigation found.