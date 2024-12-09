Interview with Sandie Haverlah of the Texas Consumer Association

You might have noticed that CenterPoint has been in the news a lot lately. There’s the various audits of its performance during Beryl and the derecho, proposed legislation to make it refund the money it spent (and charged to customers) for its unused generators, a consumer complaint about those same generators, a rate case review that is still working its way through the system, and more. Wouldn’t you like to have someone who knows all this stuff way better than you explain it to you, so you can follow along more easily? Well, I did, and so I reached out to Sandie Haverlah of the Texas Consumer Association to see if she’d let me ask her a bunch of questions about it all, and she graciously agreed. Here’s our conversation, which helped me get a better grasp on all these moving pieces. I hope it does the same for you.

We’re in kind of a weird place for political news right now, unless you’re really into the unwanted Trump sequel. If there’s a story I’ve been following for which you think an interview with someone who Really Knows This Stuff would be welcome, let me know in the comments and I’ll see what I can do.

