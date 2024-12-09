Gina Ortiz Jones joins the crowded field for San Antonio Mayor

Noted for the record.

Former U.S. Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones, who has long been rumored as a potential 2025 mayoral contender, launched a campaign website this week. Jones served as Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force under the Biden Administration, and twice ran for Congress as a Democrat in Texas 23rd Congressional District — back when the district was considered a top battleground on the House map. Most recently, she’s been focused on a political action committee that sought to unseat three Texas Supreme Court justices who helped pave the way for the state’s abortion restrictions. That effort garnered some attention from national Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), but all three Republican judges were reelected in November. Jones would be joining a field of more than a dozen potential candidates, including three sitting council members. Candidates can’t formally file to run in the May 3 municipal election until Jan. 16, but many have filed treasurer’s reports to allow them to start raising money.

The Find Out PAC didn’t succeed but I appreciated the effort, which frankly was more than quite a few incumbents did. That it didn’t work this times doesn’t mean it would never work. There’s no reason not to keep at it.

I don’t have a dog in this fight but Ortiz Jones is a familiar name and there’s not much else of interest on the election calendar for 2025 – no city of Houston elections, and sadly Dallas doesn’t get to correct its Mayoral error until 2027. If they want to take another shot at a recall petition, I’ll be up for that. Mostly what I want out of SA’s Mayoral race is for them to avoid this kind of screwup. I hope that’s an achievable goal. The Current has more.

(Yes, there might be another effort to pass an HISD bond, possibly in May. I will of course watch for that. There’s also the whiny sore loser judicial election contest do-over, also in May, if an appellate court doesn’t step in. That would be genuinely substantive, if it does happen.)

