RIP, George Coulam

Texas Renaissance Festival founder George Coulam was found dead Wednesday morning in his home in Todd Mission, according to law enforcement officials. He was 87.

The Todd Mission Police Department was dispatched to Coulam’s home just outside the Renaissance Festival’s site at 9:05 a.m., with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers assisting in the response. Coulam was pronounced dead at the scene upon arrival.

The cause of Coulam’s death is under investigation by all three agencies and was unknown as of mid-afternoon.

There was no suspected danger to the public, according to the Todd Mission Police Department.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of George Coulam, founder of the Texas Renaissance Festival. For more than 50 years, he built a community that has become a cherished tradition for generations of performers, staff, and guests.” officials with the Texas Renaissance Festival said in a Facebook post. “At this time, we ask for respect and privacy for Mr. Coulam’s family and the extended Texas Renaissance Festival family as they grieve.”

Festival officials called the death a “deeply personal matter” and did not release any other details.

The news of Coulam’s death comes on the heels of an order for Coulam to sell the festival.

Houston attorney Anthony Laporte, who represents Rivard said he was “reeling” from the news.

“Obviously, my client is saddened by the loss of George,” Laporte said. “(Meril Rivard) liked George, he got to know George.”

Laporte said Rivard and Coulam had a friendly meeting last week.

“Everything was good, so this is a sad loss,” Laporte said.

In a statement to the Chronicle, Rivard said he and his family were “shocked.”

“Our thoughts go out to his loved ones,” Rivard said. “Like everyone else who loves the Texas Renaissance Festival, we remain committed to ensuring that the festival lives on, and we are working steadfastly to make that happen.”

While the deal was not finalized, Laporte said the process was moving forward. Chaney ordered Laporte to draw up a contract to be approved by the court and a final order issued.

“We like to believe the transactions can be completed and moved forward,” Laporte said. “We have a firm belief and commitment in Ren Fest 2025.”